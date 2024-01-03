Name Bruce Keebaugh Net Worth $100 Million Sources of Income Businesses, Investments Date of Birth Undisclosed Age Undisclosed Gender Male Nationality Australia Profession Businessman

The Australian entrepreneur, businessman, and founder of The Big Group, Bruce Keebaugh, has amassed a remarkable net worth of $100 million. Bruce gained popularity after he appeared alongside his wife on a television reality show. Together, the couple has created unforgettable events for clients across Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Chyka and Bruce Keebaugh attend the premiere of "No Time To Die"| Getty Images | Photo by Sam Tabone

After graduating from Victoria University with a degree in Hotel and Hospitality Management, Bruce founded the event management company The Big Group. Today, it is the largest privately owned catering and events company providing extraordinary culinary experience in the whole of Australia. Led by the visionary Bruce, the company is recognized for orchestrating grand events, mainly corporate and private gatherings.

The Big Group offers various venue choices, including the Luminare, the Glasshouse, the Royal Exhibition Buildings, Glasshaus Nursery, and Docklands Studios. Their team of creative professionals also specializes in conceptualizing and executing visually stunning designs.

With over 600 employees, 65 of whom operate from the main office in Richmond, The Big Group is one of the most successful businesses in the nation. The comprehensive infrastructure includes a warehouse, a catering kitchen, and a sales and marketing office located in Docklands. Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, and Madonna are some of their clients.

Diana Chan, VRC Ambassador Crystal Kimber, Bruce Keebaugh, Montana Cox, and Christian Petracca | Getty Images | Photo by Darrian Traynor

The Melbourne penthouse apartment owned by Bruce and his wife is a stunning urban oasis that boasts distinctive features. Meticulously crafted by combining two off-the-plan apartments, the residence features an expansive 35-meter-long terrace, providing an ideal setting for extravagant gatherings and outdoor entertainment. The interior includes bold colors, treasured artwork, and personal touches. Glass French doors throughout the space ensure an open feel while allowing for the option to close off specific areas when needed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Keebaugh (@brucekeebaugh)

Bruce married Australian businesswoman, author, and television personality Chyka Keebaugh in 2014. Soon after, the couple welcomed two children, Cheesie and BJ. Although not much is publicly disclosed about the family's personal life, Bruce is known for his philanthropic efforts. Chyka, on the other hand, was seen as a homemaking and styling expert on "Good Morning Australia" and the television reality hit show "The Real Housewives of Melbourne." The Keebaugh family resides in the upscale Melbourne neighborhood of Malvern.

