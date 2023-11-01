What Is Versatile Actress Beverly D’Angelo’s Net Worth?

Name Beverly D'Angelo Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Acting, Musician, and Production Gender Female Date of Birth November 15, 1951 Age 71 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Actor, Cartoonist, Television Producer, Voice Actor, Musician

Also Read: 'Lord of the Rings' Star Andy Serkis Breathes Life Into CGI Characters; Here's His Net Worth

Beverly D'Angelo, the American actress famous for her roles in "National Lampoon's Vacation" and other films, has accumulated a net worth of $20 million throughout her career in the entertainment industry, per Celebrity Net Worth. D'Angelo initiated her acting career in theater, gracing the Broadway stage with her talents in productions such as "Rockabye Hamlet" in 1976. Following her theatrical debut, she ventured into television, marking her small-screen introduction with a miniseries titled "Captains and the Kings" later that same year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverly D'Angelo (@officialbeverlydangelo)

Beverly D'Angelo has established diverse sources of income through her career in the entertainment industry. She has over 60 film credits to her name with notable roles in "National Lampoon's Vacation," "Coal Miner's Daughter," "Hair," and "American History X." In the 2000s, Beverly shifted her focus towards television projects. Her television journey commenced in 2000 with a three-episode appearance on "Talk to Me." Subsequently, from 2003 to 2008, she made intermittent guest appearances in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," portraying the character Rebecca Balthus. In 2005, she embarked on a role in the series "Entourage," embodying Barbara Miller, a character she portrayed for 25 episodes until 2011. Amid her television endeavors, she also lent her voice to a character in "Family Guy."

Also Read: What Is ‘The Hunger Games’ Star Josh Hutcherson’s Net Worth?

Beverly D'Angelo attends the US-Ireland Alliance Pre-Academy Awards Honors | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Also Read: OJ Simpson's Fall From Grace Was as Spectacular as His Rise to NFL Stardom; Here's His Net Worth

Beverly D'Angelo's real estate holdings include a property in Beverly Hills. This spacious residence, covering 4,045 square feet, comprises five bedrooms and boasts a classic Spanish-style design, complete with a fireplace, casement windows, a vaulted ceiling, and a swimming pool. Originally constructed in the 1920s, she acquired this property for $2.35 million in 2005. D'Angelo has made several attempts to sell this asset with the property being listed for $2.795 million in 2017 after initially hitting the market in 2008.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverly D'Angelo (@officialbeverlydangelo)

Instagram 116K followers Twitter 4,965 followers Facebook 22K followers

Beverly D'Angelo participates in a motivational Q&A | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tullberg

Beverly Heather D'Angelo was born on November 15, 1951, in Columbus, Ohio. Growing up in a family with Italian heritage, she was raised by her father, a bass player and a TV station manager. Beverly had three brothers, and her grandfather was famous for designing the Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University.

Before entering the acting world, D'Angelo pursued careers as an illustrator and singer. During this period, she even worked as a backup singer for a rockabilly group in Canada that would later become renowned as "The Band."

In the realm of personal relationships, during the 1980s, D'Angelo was reportedly involved with Don Lorenzo Salviati, the heir to Don Forese Salviati, the fifth Duke of Salviati. Following this relationship, she became romantically involved with Anton Furst, a production designer. Tragically, Furst took his own life in 1991. Subsequently, Beverly dated Al Pacino from 1993 to 2003, and in 2001, Pacino and D'Angelo welcomed twins into the world through in-vitro fertilization.

- 1984 Nominee Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special for "A Streetcar Named Desire"

- 1981 Nominee Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture for "Coal Miner's Daughter"

- 1999 Nominee Golden Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, Drama for "American History X"

- 1998 Nominee Blimp Award for Favorite Movie Actress for "Vegas Vacation"

- 1981 Nominee Stinker Award for Most Annoying Fake Accent: Female in "Honky Tonk Freeway"

- Country Music Association: 1980 Winner CMA Award for Album of the Year for "Coal Miner's Daughter"

When did Beverly D'Angelo make her film debut?

Beverly D'Angelo made her film debut in the 1976 drama "The Sentinel."

What types of roles has Beverly D'Angelo portrayed in her career?

Beverly D'Angelo has portrayed a wide range of characters, from comedic to dramatic, highlighting her versatility as an actress.

Has Beverly D'Angelo worked with well-known directors in her career?

Yes, Beverly D'Angelo has collaborated with renowned directors, including Woody Allen and Martin Scorsese, showcasing her impressive acting skills.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Star Wars' Actor John Boyega's Net Worth?

From Marriage With Imran Khan to Production and Screenwriting: Jemima Khan's Journey and Net Worth