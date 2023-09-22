What Is ‘The Usual Suspects’ Actor Benicio del Toro's Net Worth?

Name Benicio del Toro Net Worth $45 Million Sources of Income Acting, Producing, Directing Gender Male Date of Birth Feb 19, 1967 Age 56 Nationality Puerto Rico Profession Actor, Film Producer, Director

The famous Puerto Rican-born actor rose to prominence with his performance in the critically acclaimed 1995 film, "The Usual Suspects." Since then, del Toro has gone on to cement his position in Hollywood. Benicio del Toro started by playing thugs and drug dealers on shows like "Miami Vice and Drug Wars: The Camarena Story." The third Puerto Rican to ever win an Academy Award, del Toro is worth a remarkable $45 million as of 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Benicio del Toro's primary source of income is acting. He also earns quite a lot from brand deals. Toro has had partnerships with brands like Campari and Heineken beer.

Benicio Monserrate Rafael del Toro Sánchez was born on February 19, 1967 in San Germán, Puerto Rico. He was raised in a Roman Catholic household and had an older brother, Gustavo, who is the Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of California where he studied drama. It was there that he found his calling for acting and dropped out to pursue it full-time. He studied acting under renowned acting teachers like Stella Adler and Arthur Mendoza.

Throughout the 80s, he was mostly working on small projects and in small roles. It was in the '90s that he finally made a name for himself and started getting roles in movies like "Christopher Columbus: The Discovery," "The Indian Runner," "China Moon," and more.

His career gained momentum in 1995 when he delivered his breakout performance in the movie "The Usual Suspects," in which he played the wisecracking Fred Fenster. Critics were quick to recognize that there was a new talent in town and he started getting accolades such as the Independent Spirit award. This performance led to more opportunities like playing Gaspare in Abel Ferrara's "The Funeral." He was also seen sharing the screen with Robert De Niro in the 1996 thriller, "The Fan."

Actor Benicio del Toro | Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

Benicio del Toro and Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of the British singer Rob Stewart, welcomed their baby daughter on August 21, 2011. The news came as a surprise to the world as the two were not even dating each other at the time. Benicio del Toro acquired Spanish citizenship, along with fellow Puerto Rican Ricky Martin on November 4, 2011. The request was granted because he had sent in a request based on his Spanish ancestry.

Benicio del Toro was granted an honorary degree by the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico for his influence on the cinema industry. He also became the spokesman of the campaign that focuses on environmental education, Yo Limpio a Puerto Rico, whose mission is mainly to educate and motivate Puerto Ricans to practice recycling and protect the environment.

Benicio del Toro | Getty Images | Pascal Le Segretain

Benicio del Toro won an Academy Award for his role in the movie, "Traffic." He has also received awards like the American Latino Media Arts Awards, Austin Film Critics Association Awards, Berlin International Film Festival Awards, Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, CinemaCon Awards, Detroit Film Critics Society Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and more.

Are Guillermo del Toro and Benicio del Toro related?

No, director Guillermo del Toro has no relation with Benicio del Toro. They simply share their surname.

Are Benicio del Toro and Kimberly Stewart still together?

Benicio del Toro is a supportive father but the two were never a couple and are not together.

Did Benicio del Toro win an Oscar?

Yes, he received the Academy Award in the year 2001.