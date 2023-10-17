Name Ben Shapiro Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income Political commentary Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 15, 1984 Age 39 years Nationality United States of America Profession Political Commentator, columnist

Also Read: Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav is Overseeing Major Changes in the Industry; Here's His Net Worth

Ben Shapiro | Getty Images | Rich Polk/

The American conservative political commentator, columnist, lawyer, and author has mainly earned his fortune as the founder of The Daily Wire. He enjoys a massive social media following and is known as the host of "The Ben Shapiro Show", which is a political podcast and a live radio show. He has been a news editor and has also authored several books. The Daily Wire generates tons of revenue each year. As of 2023, Ben Shapiro's net worth is $50 million.

Also Read: Luxury Brand Dolce and Gabbana Co-Founder Domenico Dolce Is a Billionaire; What Is His Net Worth?

Ben Shapiro recently signed a deal with Netflix for a political series for $3 million. He also earns a lot from hosting radio shows, book royalties, hosting radio shows, and more. His major source of income, however, is his company The Daily Wire, which reportedly generates more than $100 million in revenue each year.

Also Read: Chrissy Metz Became One of the Highest Paid Actors, Thanks to Her ‘This Is Us’ Role; What’s Her Net Worth?

Ben Shapiro was born in Los Angeles, California on January 15, 1984. His parents worked in Hollywood. His mother was a television producer while his father was a composer. As a child, he was good at violin. After graduating from Yeshiva University High School in Los Angeles, he went to the University of California, Los Angeles. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at the age of 20 and then went on to attend Harvard Law School.

After graduating, he worked at the law firm and then started his consultancy firm, the Benjamin Shapiro Legal Consulting. He soon began his career as an writer and had his first nationally syndicated column. He has written six books and is working on more books. He also served as the editor-at-large of Breitbart News, which is a conservative news website.

He has also done a lot of work as a radio host and joined KRLA-AM 870 as a co-host of the morning program. He then founded The Daily Wire, in which he serves as the editor emeritus and also hosts his online podcast on the platform called "The Ben Shapiro Show." Ben Shapiro is now extremely popular because of his presence on almost all social media platforms.

Ben Shapiro | Getty Images | Keith Griner

In 2015, he along with his wife bought a 6,500-square-foot home in Valley Village, California. He then moved to Tennessee from California and listed this house for $2.9 million.

Shapiron is married to Mor Toledano, an Israeli doctor. The two tied the knot in 2009 and they live with their two daughters and two sons. They say that they are raising their children in Orthodox Judaism faith and therefore relocated to South Florida and also moved the headquarters of The Daily Wire from California to Nashville, Tennessee, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

He has been nominated for The Webby Awards and the People Choice Podcast Awards and has won the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. He has also received a nomination for the Discover Pods Awards.

Instagram 4.1M X (Twitter) 6.2M

Did Ben Shapiro graduate from Harvard?

Yes, he went to Harvard Law School and graduated from there in 2007.

How Old Is Ben Shapiro in 2023?

He is 39 years old.

Is Ben Shapiro's Wife Israeli?

Yes, Ben Shapiro's wife Mor Shapiro is from Israel.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Iconic Role in 'Grease' to Thriving Mucic Career: Olivia Newton-John's Evolution and Net Worth

42 Years Since John Lennon's Death, Here's A Look At His Love Yoko Ono's Net Worth