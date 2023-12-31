Name Bebe Neuwirth Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Acting, singing Date of Birth December 31, 1958 Age 64 years Gender Female Profession Singer, actor, dancer, musician, voice actor Nationality American

What is Bebe Neuwirth's net worth?

Bebe Neuwirth, the accomplished American actress, musician, and singer best known for her iconic roles in "Cheers" and "Frasier," has amassed a net worth of $10 million. For her contributions to the entertainment industry, she has received numerous awards, including two Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, and a Drama Desk Award.

What are Bebe Neuwirth's sources of income?

Neuwirth's income primarily comes from her roles across television, film, and stage. Her portrayal of Dr. Lilith Sternin-Crane on the iconic 1985 NBC sitcom "Cheers" made her a household name. The success of "Cheers" was followed by its spinoff series "Frasier." She played a recurring role in later seasons, earning herself Emmy Awards in 1990 and 1991.

After her Hollywood debut in the teen romantic dramedy "Say Anything...," Neuwirth was involved in films like "Pacific Heights" and "Penny Ante." Her performances in films such as "Green Card," "Bugsy," and "Malice" garnered acclaim from critics. In 1993, the actress played a married woman drawn to her neighbor in the psychological thriller comedy film "The Paint Job."

Her film notable appearances were in "Jumanji," "Summer of Sam," "The Associate," and Woody Allen's "Celebrity." In 1996, Neuwirth starred in the pilot of the TV series "Dear Diary" for ABC, a unique project that, despite not getting picked up, garnered attention by being nominated for an Oscar, making it a rare achievement in television history.

Neuwirth made guest appearances on shows like "NewsRadio," "The Adventures of Pete and Pete," and "Star Trek: The Next Generation." She took on recurring roles in series such as "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Bored to Death," and "Blue Bloods." In 2014, she played Nadine Tolliver in the CBS political drama "Madam Secretary."

She reprised her role as Nora Shepherd in "Jumanji: The Next Level" in 2019, contributing to the film's remarkable success with positive reviews from critics and a worldwide gross of $800 million. Her success extends to the Broadway stage, with exceptional performances in musicals like "Sweet Charity," "Chicago," and "Damn Yankees."

Personal Life

Neuwirth met Paul Dorman in 1982 at O'Neal's restaurant in New York. Two years later, they married each other. However, they decided to part ways in 1991. Then, in 2009, she tied the knot with director and writer Chris Calkins in Manhattan. The ceremony was officiated by actor Peter Coyote.

The actress owns an apartment in the heart of New York City and has a summer house in Princeton, New Jersey. A dedicated philanthropist, Neuwirth supports various non-profit organizations and has established the Dancers' Resource program at The Actors Fund. An animal lover, she regularly makes contributions to Equine Advocates and Broadway Barks.

Awards

- Tony Awards 1986: Best Featured Actress in a Musical for "Sweet Charity"

- Drama Desk Awards 1997: Outstanding Actress in a Musical for "Chicago"

- Tony Awards 1997: Best Actress in a Musical for "Chicago"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 1991: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Cheers"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 1990: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Cheers"

- Satellite Awards 2002: Best Supporting Actress for "Tadpole"

- Seattle Film Critics Awards 2002: Best Supporting Actress for "Tadpole"

FAQs

What is Bebe Neuwirth's most iconic role?

Bebe Neuwirth is widely recognized for her portrayal of Dr. Lilith Sternin-Crane in the popular sitcom "Cheers" and its spin-off "Frasier."

How did Bebe Neuwirth start her career?

After appearing on Broadway as a musical dancer, Bebe Neuwirth gained widespread recognition with her role in "Cheers."

What are some of Bebe Neuwirth's best works?

Bebe Neuwirth has excelled in both television and film. Popular for her roles in "Cheers" and "Frasier," she has also featured in productions like "Jumanji" and "Summer of Sam."

