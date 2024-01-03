What Is 'Battlestar Galactica' Star Katee Sackhoff's Net Worth?

Name Katee Sackhoff Net Worth $4 million Salary $60 thousand per episode Gender Female DOB April 8, 1980 Age 43 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

American actress Katee Sackhoff with a net worth of $4 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) kicked off her acting career right after finishing high school. Her journey began with a role in the TV movie "Fifteen and Pregnant," prompting her to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting full-time. While she worked in various short-lived TV series during the late 90s and early 2000s, it was her portrayal of Kara "Starbuck" Thrace in the reboot of "Battlestar Galactica" that propelled her to widespread fame across five seasons.

At the age of 17, Sackhoff made a bold move to Los Angeles to pursue her passion for acting. Her first gig was in the Lifetime movie "Fifteen and Pregnant" alongside Kirsten Dunst, where she portrayed a teenager with a baby. This marked the beginning of her acting journey. She then secured a recurring role as Annie in MTV's "Undressed" and a supporting part in "The Education of Max Bickford." Her big-screen debut happened in "My First Mister," followed by a role in "Halloween: Resurrection."

Katee has made guest appearances on popular shows like "Cold Case," "Robot Chicken," "Nip/Tuck," and "The Big Bang Theory." Notably, she took on significant roles in series such as "Bionic Woman," "24," and "The Mandalorian." Her commitment to the TV series "Longmire" lasted from 2012 to 2017. In 2019, she made her debut in the Netflix series "Another Life."

Breakthrough work

In 2006, her breakthrough came with the miniseries "Battlestar Galactica," where she played the iconic character Kara "Starbuck" Thrace. This role earned her a Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television in 2006. Drawing inspiration from Linda Hamilton's portrayal in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," Sackhoff left a lasting impression. The series concluded in 2009.

While on "Battlestar Galactica," Sackhoff juggled other projects. She portrayed the evil cyborg Sarah Corvus in the 2007 NBC series "Bionic Woman" and featured in films like "The Last Sentinel" and "White Noise: The Light." Notably, she headlined the Lifetime Original Movie "How I Married My High School Crush." Her versatility extended to guest appearances on various shows such as "Cold Case," "ER," "Law & Order," and "Robot Chicken." In the gaming world, she lent her voice to a character in "Halo 3" and played roles in "Spider-Man: Edge of Time" and "Batman: Year One."

TV dramas

Sackhoff's journey continued with roles in the fifth season of "Nip/Tuck" and the NBC cop drama "Lost and Found" although the latter wasn't picked up. She made cameo appearances in "The Big Bang Theory" and secured a series regular spot in the eighth season of "24." Adding to her diverse portfolio, she joined the cast of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and made an appearance in the comedy series "Workaholics."

In 2012, Katee Sackhoff took the lead in "Longmire," a TV series based on Craig Johnson's novels. She played Sheriff's Deputy Vic Moretti until 2017. Alongside, she voiced Bo-Katan Kryze in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and its sequel, "Star Wars Rebels." In 2020, she reprised the role in "The Mandalorian."

Netflix series

She joined "The Flash" in 2017 as the recurring villain Blacksmith. In 2018, news broke that she would lead in the Netflix series, "Another Life," running from 2019 to 2021. Unfortunately, she revealed its cancellation in February 2022.

While filming the final season of "Battlestar Galactica," Katee Sackhoff battled thyroid cancer, leading to surgery in 2009 and subsequent remission. Post-recovery, she delved into health and wellness, sharing insights on her YouTube channel and participating in events like the Hawaii Spartan Sprint Obstacle Race. Sackhoff co-founded the charity "Acting Outlaws" with Tricia Helfer, supporting causes like the Gulf Restoration Network and the Red Cross. In 2018, she met actor Robin Gadsby, whom she married in October 2021. The couple welcomed their first child in December 2021.

What is Katee Sackhoff best known for?

Sackhoff's most widely known role is as Kara "Starbuck" Thrace in the miniseries and follow-up TV series, "Battlestar Galactica."

Who is the voice of Bo Katan?

Katee Sackhoff is the voice of Bo-Katan Kryze who was introduced in the computer-animated television series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

In which series does Katee Sackhoff play a cyborg?

Sackhoff portrayed the evil cyborg Sarah Corvus in the 2007 NBC series "Bionic Woman."

