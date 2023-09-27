Name Carmelo Anthony Net Worth $160 Million Annual Salary $2.3 Million Sources of Salary Basketball, Acting Producing Gender Male Date of birth May 29, 1984 Age 39 Nationality United States of America Profession Basketball player, Television Producer, Actor

Former basketball player Carmello Anthony, who played for the New York Knicks, has to his credit 19 seasons. He has also played in the Olympics or the US national team four times and won the bronze medal with the 2004 squad and gold medals in the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics teams. He began his NBA journey in 2003 and has won many games since then. As of 2023, Carmelo Anthony's net worth is around $160 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

He has earned over $200 million in salary throughout his career. In addition to his NBA salary, he has also earned $20 million from endorsements alone. His salary was around $26 million in 2017. He made $80 million from New York Knicks over 5 years and an additional $33 million in 2018.

He paid around $12 million for a mansion in Denver that sat on nearly 6 acres of land. He listed the house for sale in 2010 for 9.5 million. He ultimately sold the house for $6.2 million for the home. He has another 5-bedroom house in New York City that he bought for $6 million. He owns another property in Colorado a 12,7000 square foot home with an indoor basketball court.

Carmelo Anthony was born on May 29, 1984, in New York to Mary Anthony and Carmelo Iriarte. His mother died from cancer when Carmelo was only 2. He moved with his father to Baltimore. He started playing sports at an early age. He attended Syracuse University for one year and then decided to turn pro and enter the NBA. He was chosen as the third pick of the first round of the 2003 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets. Anthony spent his initial seven seasons with the Denver Nuggets. While playing for them, he led the team to playoffs each year and the team then won two division titles. In 2018, he signed a one-year 2.4 million dollar with the Houston Rockets. He then played for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls during the 2019-2019 season.

Carmelo Anthony married MTV personality La La Vasquez in July 2010. They have a son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony who was born in March 2007. However, the couple split in 2017. He has a daughter with Mia Burks, but he barely speaks of her in public and has never posted anything about her on social media either.

In 2008, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was ticketed and released but Nuggets suspended him for two games. In 2021, Vasquez filed for divorce.

He has made charitable donations including a $1.5 million donation to the Living Classrooms Foundation in 2006 and $3 million to Syracuse University for a basketball practice facility. He has also donated $35,000 to the relief efforts after the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake.

What are all the teams Carmelo Anthony has played for?

He has played for teams like the Nuggets, Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Lakers.

Did Carmelo Anthony retire?

Yes, he officially retired from basketball in May 2023.

How many career steals does Carmelo Anthony have?

Carmelo Anthony had 1,223 steals in his career.

