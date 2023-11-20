What Is Baseball Player Julio Franco's Net Worth?

Name Julio Franco Net Worth $16 Million Sources of Income Baseball Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 23, 1958 Age 65 years Nationality United States of America Profession Baseball player

Also Read: What’s a Roth IRA And How To Manage It?

The famous Dominican-American former professional baseball player started his MLB career in 1982 and went on to have a successful career. He later became a player-manager for the Ishikawa Million Stars, a semi-pro team. He spent most of his professional life playing for the Major League Baseball, but he has also played for Nippon Professional Baseball and KBO. He won the Major League Baseball All-Star Game MVP Award in 1990. As of 2023, his net worth is around $16 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Julio Franco | Getty Images | Scott Cunningham /

Most of Julio Franco's net worth is attributed to his illustrious baseball career, first as a player, and later as a coach.

Also Read: University Student Siphons off Millions Through Fake Returns; Here's How he Orchestrated the Fraud

Career

He began his career after he was signed by the Philadelphia Phillies organization in April 1978. Franco started as an amateur free agent and reported to the Rookie-level Butte Copper Kings. He has hit a batting average of .300 in all the minor league seasons and also received a Class AAA Oklahoma City 89ers in 1982. He debuted in the major leagues in 1982 and went on to play 16 games with the Phillies. He was one of the five Phillies along with George Vukovich, Manny Trillo, Jerry Willard, and Jay Baller, who were traded to the Cleveland Indians for Von Hayes at the Winter Meetings in 1982.

Also Read: TikToker From New Zealand Provides Budgeting Hack That Resonates With Salaried Workers Globally

Franco gave his best at the time and had hit over .300 in every season from 1987 to 1989. He later switched from shortstop to second base in 1988 and even won four Silver Slugger Awards that year. He was again traded this time from Cleveland to the Texas Rangers and he was the second baseman. He even won the Major League Baseball All-Star Game MVP Award in 1990.

He later understood the importance of keeping his physical condition intact after he was limited to only 33 games in a season. Later in 1994, he became a member of the Chicago White Sozx and hit 20 home runs for the only time in his career. He later also played in Japan with the Chiba Lotte Marines in the Pacific League. After some time, he returned to Cleveland Indians only to go back to Japan in 1998. He returned to North America and started playing in the Mexican League. He was then the oldest player in the major leagues from 2004 to 2007. He later became a part of the coaching staff for the Lotte Giants of the KBO League from 2016 to 2020.

Franco was born in Hato Mayor in the Dominican Republic. As a child, he lived in Consuelo, San Pedro de Macoris, which was a poor municipality. Franco is a Christian and is quite religious. In a 2005 interview he said that he had been practicing Christianity for almost 15 years.

He has won the All-Star three times and has also gotten the MVP All-Star Game once. He also became the AL Rookie of the Year and has 10 MVP selections. In 2006, he was the only active player to face a pitcher who pitched against Hall of Famer Ted Williams. He is also the last MLB player eligible to wear a batting helmet with no ear flaps.

Julio Franco Getty Images | Otto Greule Jr

When did he make his MLB debut with the Philadelphia Phillies?

Franco’s journey in Major League Baseball began with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1982.

What Is Julio Franco Known for?

He is best known for his batting stance and style.

More from MARKETREALIST

Unraveling the Tale of $280 Billion Pandemic Fraud That Shocked the Nation

Amazon Prime Scams Surge Ahead of Holiday Shopping, FBI Issues Warning