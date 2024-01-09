What Is Baseball Manager Joe Torre's Net Worth?

Name Joe Torre Net Worth $60 Million Sources of Income Coaching, Business Gender Male Date of Birth July 18, 1940 Age 83 years Nationality United States of America Profession Baseball Player, Coach, Businessperson

American baseball manager and former player Joe Torre has achieved more than 2,300 wins in his career. A 15-time All-Star, Torre was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. Post-retirement, he has managed teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. As of 2023, his net worth is around $60 million.

Joe Torre | Getty Images | Photo by Elsa

Torre's primary sources of income include his career as a professional baseball player and coach. In 1959, he joined the Milwaukee Braves as an amateur free agent. He made his major league debut in 1960. During his first season, he finished with a .278 batting average, earning him second place in the 1961 National League Rookie of the Year voting.

In his breakout year in 1964, he boasted a .321 batting average, 20 home runs, and 109 runs batted in. Despite the Braves finishing fifth, Torre's performance earned him a fifth-place spot in the 1964 National League Most Valuable Player Award voting. The following season, he won his first NL Player of the Month award.

As the Braves relocated to Atlanta in 1966, Torre's offensive capabilities soared, hitting a career-high 36 home runs. In 1975, he joined the New York Mets and later became the third player in MLB history to hit four double plays in a single game. His playing career concluded in 1977 when he assumed the role of player-manager for the Mets before transitioning into a full-time managerial role.

Torre gained widespread recognition in 1996 when he took over as the manager of the New York Yankees, leading the team to six American League pennants and four World Series championships during his twelve-year tenure. His post-managing career featured roles as a television color commentator and managed the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers. In 2011, he became the Executive Vice President for Baseball Operations, later becoming the Chief Baseball Officer in 2014.

Joe Torre, catcher for Atlanta Braves | Getty Images

In 2006, Torre purchased a property in Putnam County, New York. He put it on sale for $1.39 million. Nestled on half an acre of land, the estate features a primary residence and a guest cottage surrounded by lush trees and vibrant gardens. The 2,022-square-foot main house boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, expansive outdoor decks, an open floor plan, a great room with a vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace, and a 320-square-foot games room on the lower level.

Torre was born Joseph Paul Torre in Brooklyn, New York. He married Jackie in 1963 and had a son with her. After his divorce, he tied the knot with Dani, with whom he had two daughters, Lauren and Christina. He then married Alice Wolterman and had a daughter with her. They currently reside in Harrison, New York.

Joe Torre | Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

Associated Press Manager of the Year (1982, 1998)

Baseball Prospectus Internet Baseball Awards: American League Manager of the Year (1998)

BBWAA American League Manager of the Year (1996, 1988)

Major League Baseball: 15x All-Star Award

National League Most Valuable Player Award 1971

National League Player of the Month Award (1965, 1971)

Sporting News American League: Manager of the Year Award 2009

Sporting News Major League Baseball: Manager of the Decade 2009

Sporting News Major League Baseball: Player of the Year Award 1971

How many rings does Joe Torre have?

Joe Torri has won four World Series championships.

Is Joe Tori a Hall of Famer?

Yes. Joe Torri was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

How old is Joe Torre?

The former professional baseball player is 84 years old.

