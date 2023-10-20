Name Barbara Sinatra Net Worth $200 million DOB 16 October 1927 - 25 July 2017 Age 89 Years Gender Female Profession Model, Showgirl, Screenwriter Nationality United States of America

Barbara Sinatra, renowned for her grace, philanthropy, and her title "Lady Blue Eyes," was not just known as the wife of the legendary singer Frank Sinatra. With a net worth estimated at $200 million at the time of her death in 2017, Barbara Sinatra was an accomplished showgirl, model, and prominent philanthropist who dedicated herself to making a difference in the lives of children. In this article, we will explore the sources of Barbara Sinatra's wealth, her assets, her personal life, and her enduring legacy.

Singer Frank Sinatra and Barbara attend an event, circa 1975. Getty Images | Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

Barbara Sinatra's sources of income were as diverse as her remarkable life. As an American showgirl and model, she not only amassed a substantial fortune but also made a lasting impact on the world of philanthropy. Perhaps most famously known for her marriage to iconic crooner Frank Sinatra, their union lasted 22 years, setting her apart as the longest-standing wife in his storied romantic history.

Barbara Sinatra's wealth was bolstered by her modeling career. Her journey to fame began when she moved to Long Beach, California, and joined the Robert Edward School of Professional Modeling. This propelled her to become "Model of the Month" and, by 1948, she had claimed the title of the Belmont Shore Beauty Pageant. These early accomplishments set the stage for her financial success.

Following her modeling career, Barbara ventured into the world of education, founding the Barbara Blakely School of Modeling. This entrepreneurial venture not only contributed to her income but showcased her determination to empower others by providing opportunities in the modeling industry. Over the years, her various income streams, philanthropic work, and investments culminated in a net worth estimated at $200 million at the time of her passing in 2017.

Frank Sinatra and Barbara Sinatra circa 1979 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Moskowitz

Barbara Sinatra's assets were a reflection of her financial acumen and her connection to the world of entertainment. In 2017, just five months after her passing, her home in Rancho Mirage, California was sold. This three-bedroom residence, originally purchased by Barbara in 2000 for $1.5 million, had an asking price of $1.05 million when it was listed for sale. While she didn't inherit this particular property from her late husband Frank Sinatra, it added to her real estate portfolio.

In 2018, Barbara Sinatra's estate, managed by her surviving family members, decided to rent out one of her properties in Malibu. This beachfront gem, spanning 5,824 square feet, featured seven bedrooms and offered breathtaking views of the ocean. With luxurious amenities like a steam room, a hair salon, and an elevator, it was indeed an enviable coastal retreat. Initially listed for rent at $110,000 per month, the property later transitioned to the market in 2019 with an asking price of $12.9 million. After a slight reduction to $11.5 million, it eventually found a buyer in the well-known producer and actress, Mindy Kaling, who acquired the stunning Malibu residence for $9.55 million. Barbara Sinatra's astute real estate investments and her ability to maintain and profit from her properties are indicative of her financial prowess.

Barbara Sinatra Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

Barbara Sinatra's personal life was marked by three marriages. Her first marriage to Robert "Bobby" Oliver in 1948 resulted in her son before ending in divorce in 1952. She then married Zeppo Marx in 1959, maintaining his last name even after their divorce in 1973. Her most famous marriage was to Frank Sinatra in 1976, which continued until his passing in 1998. During her marriage to Frank, she converted to Catholicism and dedicated herself to philanthropic endeavors. During this time, they co-founded the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, an institution dedicated to providing rehabilitative therapy to victims of sexual abuse, a testament to her enduring commitment to helping those in need.

Attending Frank Sinatra's Pied Piper Award ceremony are (left to right) Cary Grant, Barbara and Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Harry James, and Rich Little. Getty Images

Why did Barbara Sinatra create the Children's Center?

Barbara Sinatra founded the Children's Center to help abused children with therapy.

How did Barbara and Frank's romance start?

Barbara and Frank were friends before they became a couple.

What did Barbara do before marrying Frank?

Before her marriage to Frank, Barbara worked as a model, ran her own modeling agency, and had two previous marriages.

