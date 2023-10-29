Name Barbara Broccoli Net Worth $400 million Gender Female DOB Jun 18, 1960 Age 63 years Nationality American Profession Film and theatre producer

Known best as the producer behind the "Bond" films, British-American film studio scion Barbara Broccoli, today boasts of a $400 million net worth built largely on the success of the franchise. She inherited an illustrious legacy in showbiz as her family served as the stewards of the enduring James Bond series, through the production company, Eon Productions Ltd. In recognition of her contributions, she has also been honored as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire during the 2008 New Year Honours. With the family in control of the spy movie franchise, Broccoli started her career as an executive assistant on "Octopussy" and finally took over the production company in 1995.

Following Albert's demise, Barbara and her half-brother, Michael G. Wilson, became the rightful owners of this iconic cinematic legacy.

Image Source: Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli attend the "Till" UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall/ Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

What are Barbara Broccoli's sources of income?

Barbara and her half-brother, Michael G. Wilson, presently collect a substantial fixed compensation for their roles as producers in every Bond movie, along with a significant share of the earnings. Yet, they are not required to contribute their own money to cover production costs, which is different from the typical agreement between producers and studios.

Barbara is widely known for her pivotal role in rejuvenating the James Bond series during a challenging period in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Under her leadership, the franchise witnessed two highly prosperous eras of James Bond actors. Although the selection of Pierce Brosnan as the fifth James Bond was ultimately her father Cubby Broccoli's decision, Barbara played a direct role in assembling the creative team and overseeing the production of "Golden Eye" in 1995. This film became a resounding success, revitalizing the franchise by grossing $350 million worldwide on a $60 million budget. Pierce Brosnan went on to portray Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002.

Barbara personally selected Daniel Craig as the successor to Pierce Brosnan, a choice that marked the beginning of the highly successful Craig era. Today, the Bond universe stands as the third highest-grossing film franchise of all time, trailing only behind the "Star Wars" and Marvel franchises.

Image Source: Barbara Broccoli attends the Into Film Awards 2022 /Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Eon Productions, responsible for James Bond films, reported $285.5 million in revenue during the release of "No Time To Die" in their latest financial report. The company, owned by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, filed its 2021 year-end accounts on December 29. Their revenue encompasses film production and merchandise income. "No Time To Die" faced multiple delays due to COVID-19 but had a successful release, generating $56 million in North America and $100 million globally before opening in China. Eon's post-tax profit for 2021 was $3 million, up from $1.1 million in 2020. Film production costs, likely dominated by "No Time To Die," amounted to $261 million.

Barbara Broccoli's personal life

Barbara Dana Broccoli CBE, was born in Los Angeles. The daughter of James Bond producer Albert R. "Cubby" Broccoli, and actress Dana Wilson Broccoli, Barbara graduated with a degree in motion picture and television communications. She was previously married to film producer Frederick M. Zollo, with whom she has one child.

Image Source: Producer of the James Bond series of films, Barbara Broccoli poses with her CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) medal for services to film and drama, following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace/ Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images

FAQs

When did Barbara Broccoli take over the Bond franchise?

In 1995, her father Cubby Broccoli handed over control of Eon Productions, the production company responsible for the James Bond series of films, to Barbara and her half-brother Michael G. Wilson.

Who owns the 007 franchise?

Multiple companies have fought for ownership of the James Bond character over the years, but Danjaq LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer currently own the rights and control the production of any movies featuring James Bond.

