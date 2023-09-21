Name AJ McLean Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Salary Singing, Songwriting, Acting, and more Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 9, 1978 Age 45 years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Musician

Also Read: 'Big Brother' Host Julie Chen Thrived Despite a Career Rocked By Controversy; Here's Her Net Worth

AJ McLean | Getty Images | Gregg DeGuire

American musician AJ McLean started out in music at a young age. He is best known as a member of the Backstreet Boys and taking the 90's by storm. The group went on to become the best-selling boy band of all time and therefore, it's easy to guess that AJ McLean is worth quite a lot. Outside of Backstreet Boys, McLean also enjoyed a solo career and even appeared on several reality TV shows like "Celebrity Big Brother", and "Dancing with the Stars." As of 2023, McLean's net worth is somewhere around $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Most of fortune was made in the early days of his career. However, he still made quite a lot of money from his appearances on "Celebrity Big Brother" and also by co-hosting a podcast with Cheryl Burke. He has also made money by trying his hand at acting, as per The Things.

Also Read: Backstreet Boys’ Member Nick Carter Has Had a Thriving Solo Career; What’s His Net Worth?

Also Read: 'Backstreet Boy' Kevin Richardson Walked His Own Path to Solo Success; Here's His Net Worth Today

Alexander James Mclean was born in West Palm Beach, Florida on January 9, 1978. He discovered his love for music at an early age and started performing on different talent shows. Growing up, he took dance jazz, ballet as well as hip hop lesson and tried his hand at modeling when he was only five. He began his serious career when he was only eight years old. He played the park of Little Mike in the 1986 movie "Truth or Dare?". He moved to Orlando with his mother so that he could stay closer to work and scored many parts in projects like "Hi Honey, I'm Home!," "Welcome Freshmen," and more.

In 1992, AJ McLean came across an ad seeking out young men between 16 years to 19 years old. He auditioned despite being only 14. He was the first official member of the band. McLean was part of eight albums beginning in 1996 all the way to 2013. The band sold more than 130 million records globally and they are often on tour.

McLean performs as his alter ego, Johnny No Name, when he is not performing with the other members of his band. He has often performed with this persona in rock/metal clubs in New York.

Information on his real estate portfolio is scarce. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, AJ McLean paid around $430,000 for a home in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood and sold this home in 2015 for around $1.6 million.

He used to date the band's former manager's daughter Marissa Jackson, but the couple split after 6 year of of being together. After dating a few more girls, he proposed to model Rochelle DeAnna Karidis after dating her for 10 months. They tied the knot in 2010. The two were together for more than a decade but announced their split earlier this year.

McLean is no stranger to rehab and has been in and out of there for drug abuse and alcohol addiction. He has been to rehab more than three times and credits his wife for helping him to get sober.

Instagram 1.3M Twitter 382.4K Facebook 754K

American boy band Backstreet Boys | Getty Images | Michael Ochs Archives

Did AJ McLean win "Dancing With the Stars?"

No, he was eliminated in the seventh place on the Icons Night after struggling through one of his performances.

How Did AJ McLean meet Rochelle Karidis?

They met in 2011, when she was working as a waitress at a hotel he visited.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Backstreet Boys’ Singer Brian Littrell Net Worth?

Actor Danny Masterson's Wife Seeks Divorce as He Faces 30 Years in Prison: What Is His Net Worth?