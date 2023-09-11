Ava DuVernay Has Produced Groundbreaking Content as a Black Woman Filmmaker; Here's Her Net Worth
|Name
|Ava DuVernay
|Networth
|$60 Million
|Salary
|$28 Million
|Annual Income
|$30 Million
|Sources of Income
|Film direction
|DOB
|Aug 24, 1972
|Age
|51 years old
|Gender
|Female
|Profession
|Filmmaker, Publicist, Screenwriter, Producer
|Nationality
|American
Known for being the highest-grossing black woman director ever, Ava DuVernay has earned $60 million net worth, alongside accolades such as Academy Award and Emmy nominations. After pursuing African-American studies, DuVernay started her own firm to market films and later took up writing before moving on to filmmaking. As a director, she first got noticed for a documentary on the hip-hop movement in the 90s, titled "This is The Life." She has most recently made headlines with her movie "Origin" while her Netflix series "When They See Us" was loved by audiences and critics alike.
Also Read: These 10 Celebrities were Caught Investing in and Endorsing Disastrous Crypto Assets
What are Ava DuVernay's sources of income?
Ava DuVernay's income flows in from her work as a filmmaker and her entrepreneurial efforts. Ava directed several acclaimed films, including "Selma" (2014) and "A Wrinkle in Time" (2018), both of which contributed significantly to her earnings. On the small scree, she created successful television series like "Queen Sugar" (2016-present) and "When They See Us" (2019).
Salary
Also Read: From Crystal Bathtub's to Dinosaur Skulls: 10 Bizarre Purchases That Celebs Splurged on
In November 2018, Ava DuVernay inked a groundbreaking $100 million multi-year exclusive production deal with Warner Bros. Under this historic agreement, DuVernay and her company, Forward Movement, embarked on a mission to create compelling TV and movie projects.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: From Surviving Jail Time to Making Music: All About NBA YoungBoy's Struggles and Net Worth
Endorsement deals
Ava DuVernay's talent has earned endorsements from influential figures such as renowned bloggers Sasha Stone and Melissa Silverstein, as well as the mighty Oprah Winfrey herself.
Business ventures
Apart from her successful film and television career, Ava DuVernay's agency, "The DuVernay Agency," founded in 1999, is a testament to her acumen in the entertainment industry.
View this post on Instagram
Total assets including real estate
In 2019, DuVernay acquired a sprawling 7,380-square-foot residence in Los Feliz, underscoring her financial acumen and diversified investment portfolio.
Social media following
|Platform
|Followers
|2.2 Million followers
|506,000 followers
Personal life and awards
As per her personal values, Ava DuVernay follows a vegan diet and has been recognized for her efforts to promote animal welfare. She was also named one of Mattel's Sheroes in 2015, leading to the creation of the Ava DuVernay Barbie, with proceeds going to charity.
Ava DuVernay's exceptional career has been marked by numerous accolades, including Academy Award nominations, Golden Globe nominations, and Primetime Emmy wins. She has received recognition from prestigious organizations and festivals, such as the BAFTA Awards, Critics' Choice Documentary Awards, and the NAACP Image Awards.
FAQs
What is Ava DuVernay's most notable achievement?
Ava DuVernay's groundbreaking achievement includes being the first black woman to win the award for direction at the Sundance Film Festival.
What is Ava DuVernay's primary source of income?
Ava DuVernay's primary sources of income are film direction and television production.
What are Ava DuVernay's notable business ventures?
Ava DuVernay founded "The DuVernay Agency" in 1999, showcasing her entrepreneurial acumen within the entertainment industry.
More from MARKETREALIST
Meet 10 Leading Celebs Who Stepped Into the Spotlight as Disney's Child Stars
Hayden Christensen Gained Stardom in the 'Star Wars' Galaxy; Here's How His Net Worth Skyrocketed