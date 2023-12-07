Name Ariana Madix Net Worth $2 million Source of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth June 24, 1985 Age 38 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Ariana Madix, an American actress, model, and reality television personality, holds a net worth of $2 million. She gained prominence as a cast member on the Bravo reality series "Vanderpump Rules."

Early in her career, Madix frequently appeared in videos for the comedy website CollegeHumor. After relocating to Los Angeles, she worked at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants. This eventually led to her starring in the reality TV series "Vanderpump Rules."

In 2012, she joined the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" during its second season. She soon became a beloved figure among the viewers and gained popularity because of her quick-witted nature, dry sense of humor, and straightforward attitude. So far, the actress has made around $500,000 per season.

Moreover, the actress made guest appearances on various shows like Fox's "Dads" and FX's "Anger Management." She worked in various films, including "Working It Out," "Killer Eye: Halloween Haunt," "Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader," "Dirty Dealing 3D," and "Dead End."

Madix co-authored the 2019 cocktail book, "Fancy AF Cocktails," with Tom Sandoval. She then joined as a host on season 32 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," earning around $125,000-$360,000, and made a special guest appearance on the fifth season of "Love Island."

The Sandoval Scandal

From 2014 to 2023, Madix was in a relationship with her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Tom Sandoval. In March 2023, it was revealed that Sandoval had been involved in an affair. The scandal sent shockwaves through the "Vanderpump Rules" fandom, leaving many fans surprised and disappointed by Sandoval's actions.

Shortly after the scandal broke, Madix and Sandoval ended their relationship, and they have not reconciled since. The affair became a significant storyline in the ninth season of "Vanderpump Rules."

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards | Photo by Toni Anne Barson | WireImage | Getty Images

Business Ventures

In November 2017, Madix introduced the "Ariana Nudist Lip Set," a festive lip kit created in collaboration with Frankie Rose Cosmetics. This collection featured three nude-colored lipsticks. In July 2023, she unveiled another lipstick collaboration, this time with Lip Lab.

Moreover, in 2022, Madix and her fellow "Vanderpump Rules" co-star, Katie Maloney, started a sandwich shop and wine bar named "Something About Her."

Ariana Madix arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards | Photo by Toni Anne Barson | WireImage | Getty Images

Madix was born on June 24, 1985, in Melbourne, Florida. In her early years, she enjoyed horseback riding and even won two national dance championships.

In 2003, she graduated from Eau Gallie High School and earned dual bachelor's degrees in Theatre and Broadcast Communications from Flagler College in 2007.

In 2023, she won the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Best Reality Onscreen Team for "Vanderpump Rules."

What is Ariana Madix's net worth?

As of 2023, Ariana Madix's net worth is $2 million.

Where is Ariana Madix originally from?

Madix is originally from Melbourne, Florida.

How is Ariana Madix famous?

Besides her Bravo career, Ariana has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows. In 2023, she joined the cast of "Dancing With the Stars" and appeared as a guest host on "Love Island."

