Name Martin Sheen Net Worth $60 million Salary $150,000 per episode Annual Income $10-20 million Sources of Income Acting and Production Gender Male Date of Birth August 3, 1940 Age 83 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Film Producer, Activist, Television producer

Martin Sheen, the accomplished American actor with a prolific career spanning film and television, boasts a net worth of $60 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His successful career in both film and television has contributed significantly to his wealth with iconic roles in "Apocalypse Now" and "The West Wing" solidifying his status as a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

Martin Sheen Portrait Session 2001 | Getty Images | Photo by Aaron Rapoport

What are Martin Sheen's sources of income?

Martin Sheen's income primarily derives from his extensive acting career. Throughout his illustrious journey in the entertainment industry, he has been a part of numerous films and television series, contributing significantly to his wealth. Notably, his iconic roles in projects like "Apocalypse Now" (1979) and his portrayal of President Josiah Bartlet in the critically acclaimed series, "The West Wing" have been major sources of income. His consistent success in both film and television has solidified his status as a respected and well-compensated figure in the world of entertainment.

Martin Sheen in 2105 We Day - Arrivals, ROSEMONT, IL | Getty Images | Photo by

Martin Sheen's salary

During his time on "The West Wing," Martin Sheen's salary evolved over the show's seven seasons. He initially earned $150,000 per episode for the first four seasons, totaling around $13.4 million. In seasons 5, 6, and 7, his salary doubled to $300,000 per episode, amounting to approximately $20 million. In total, his earnings from the show reached approximately $33 million.

Martin Sheen at Premiere Of 'Apocalypse', CALIFORNIA | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Brand endorsements

Martin Sheen's endorsements span a diverse range of brands, including major names like Toyota Automobiles, American Express, and Visa Check Card. His partnership with these brands has not only amplified their presence but also established him as a trusted voice in the world of finance and automotive. Beyond automobiles and finance, Sheen has also lent his endorsement to Polaroid cameras, contributing to their popularity and visibility. His diverse portfolio of brand affiliations further extends to beverages, with endorsements for iconic names like Pepsi-Cola and Maxwell House Coffee, underlining his versatility as a spokesperson.

Martin Sheen has also graced the covers of various magazines, adding to his reputation as a multifaceted talent whose influence transcends the realms of acting and extends into the world of endorsements and advertising.

Martin Sheen in SCRANTON, PA | Getty Images | Photo by Yvonne Hemsey

Martin Sheen's financial portfolio encompasses a variety of assets that reflect his successful career and personal investments. One notable aspect is his real estate holdings, which include a 3,000-square-foot condo in New York City, acquired for $1.25 million in 2009, serving as his primary residence, per NCESC. For over three decades, Sheen called a magnificent Malibu mansion home; however, in 2017, he listed this iconic property for sale at $10 million. The decision to sell was influenced by the mansion's near-destruction in wildfires, a testament to the challenges faced by homeowners in California's fire-prone regions. Despite the listing, the property was eventually delisted, highlighting its sentimental value to Sheen.

Martin Sheen's personal life includes his marriage to Janet Templeton in 1961. They have four children, including actors Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez. He is an active political activist, supporting causes such as pacifism, immigration reform, and environmentalism. His advocacy work has led to numerous arrests during protests and acts of civil disobedience.

One of his most iconic roles was in the critically acclaimed series "The West Wing," where he portrayed President Josiah Bartlet. For this role, Sheen earned multiple nominations and awards, including Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Golden Globe Award. His portrayal of President Bartlet became synonymous with the show's success, and he remains celebrated for his remarkable performance.

In addition to his television achievements, Martin Sheen has received recognition for his work in films. His role in "The Execution of Private Slovik" earned him an Emmy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Television Drama. Sheen's filmography also includes notable works like "Apocalypse Now," "Badlands," and "The Departed," which have earned critical acclaim and cemented his status as a versatile actor.

What is Sheen's real name?

Sheen's real name is Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez but he goes by Martin Sheen on stage.

Did Martin Sheen struggle with addiction?

Martin Sheen struggled with alcoholism for most of his adult life. However, he has been sober since 1989 and is now an advocate for alcohol and drug addiction recovery.



How long was Martin Sheen married?

Martin Sheen has been married to Janet Sheen for over 60 years. Janet has been by her husband's side through movie premieres, his struggle with alcoholism, raising four children, and more.

