What Is 'The Queen's Gambit' Star Anya Taylor-Joy's Net Worth?

Name Anya Taylor-Joy Net Worth $7 Million Salary $500,000-6500,000 Annual Income $1-2 Million Sources of Income Acting and Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth Apr 16, 1996 Age 27 Nationality United States of America Profession Actress

Also Read: Stephen Schwarzman Is the Largest Shareholder of the Blackstone Group; What’s His Net Worth?

Anya Taylor-Joy, the rising star of both the big and small screens, has amassed substantial wealth through her successful acting career. Her net worth, currently estimated at $7 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, reflects her achievements in the entertainment industry. In addition to her success on the big screen, Taylor-Joy has made a significant impact on television. Her portrayal of chess prodigy Beth Harmon in the Netflix miniseries "The Queen's Gambit" catapulted her to stardom and earned her critical acclaim. As she begins her married life with Malcolm McRae, here's a look at her earnings, assets, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anya Taylor-Joy (@anyataylorjoy)

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Also Read: From Global Fame to New Passports For Avoiding Taxes: Gerard Depardieu's Journey and Net Worth

Anya Taylor-Joy's "The Witch" grossed a substantial $40.4 million at the global box office, per Cosmopolitan, and "Emma" also contributed to her earnings. Despite the unconventional performance of "The New Mutants" for a Marvel-related film, it still managed to bring in $18.6 million in domestic theatres during its opening weekend. Her "Glass" was also a major box office success, earning an impressive $247 million worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anya Taylor-Joy (@anyataylorjoy)

Also Read: Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham Thrived on Collaborations and on His Own; Here's His Net Worth

The Daily Mail reported that "The Queen's Gambit" added over $600,000 to her bank balance. However, it's worth noting that her earning potential seems even more promising, with the possibility of tripling her income if another season were to be considered. Taylor-Joy's star power is undoubtedly on the rise, as evidenced by her upcoming role in the "Mad Max: Fury Road" prequel. Variety revealed that her salary for this project is nothing short of impressive, coming in at a massive $1.8 million.

Anya Taylor-Joy's success in the entertainment industry has opened doors to lucrative brand endorsements, particularly in the fashion and beauty industries. She is the global ambassador for Dior, representing both their fashion and makeup lines. This collaboration not only adds to her income but also allows her to exhibit her distinctive style. Among her impressive endorsements, Taylor-Joy has notably become the face of Viktor & Rolf's fragrance campaign. She is undoubtedly a sought-after figure in the world of fashion and luxury brands now. In May 2022, Anya Taylor-Joy invested in a $2.3 million Hollywood Hills home.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends Focus Features' premiere of "Last Night In Soho" | Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Instagram 9.9M Facebook 451K

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Anya Taylor-Joy was born on April 16, 1996, in Miami, Florida. Despite her early fascination with ballet, her life took a different turn when she left school at 16, citing persistent bullying as the reason for her departure. Little did she know that this decision would set her on a course towards international stardom. In 2015, Taylor-Joy's life changed dramatically when she landed her breakthrough role in the supernatural folk-horror film "The Witch." Her meteoric rise in the industry was further underscored by her inclusion in TIME Magazine's prestigious list of the 100 Most Influential People for 2021. Taylor-Joy married Malcolm McRae in the fall of 2023 after dating him for two years, per People.

Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” (2017)

Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Actor for her role in “The Witch” (2016)

Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer for her role in “The Witch” (2016)

Santa Barbara International Film Festival Virtuosos Award for her work in “Split” and “Thoroughbreds” (2018)

Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in “The Queen’s Gambit” (2021)

Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role in “The Queen’s Gambit” (2021)

Did Anya Taylor-Joy get married?

The Queen's Gambit star recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Malcolm McRae.

What is Anya Taylor-Joy's full name?

Anya Taylor-Joy's full name is Anya Josephine Marie Taylor Joy, which pays tribute to her Scottish and French ancestry with her unique middle name.

Does Anya Taylor-Joy enjoy reading?

Yes, Anya Taylor-Joy is a book lover and finds solace and inspiration in books.

More from MARKETREALIST

The Cycling Titan; What Is Lance Armstrong's Net Worth?

What is Former NFL Star Ray Rice's Net Worth?