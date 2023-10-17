Name Annie Murphy Net Worth $4 Million Salary $1 Million+ Annual Income $1 Million+ Source of Income Acting Date of Birth 19 December 1986 Age 35 Years Gender Female Profession Actor Nationality Canada

Annie Murphy, the talented Canadian actress renowned for her Emmy-winning role as Alexis Rose in the hit television series "Schitt's Creek," has amassed a net worth of $4 million as of August 20, 2023. Her journey to stardom has been a remarkable one, and her net worth is a witness to her hard work and dedication in the entertainment industry.

Annie Murphy visits the Zacapa XO x Baccarat Speakeasy at the 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2023, in New York City/ Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Zacapa Rum

Annie Murphy's primary source of income stems from her successful acting career. She has graced both the small and big screens, captivating audiences with her compelling performances. Her journey in the entertainment industry began with appearances in films such as "Story of Jen" (2008) and "Lick" (2010). She also made her mark in various television series, including "Blue Mountain State" (2010), "Beauty & the Beast" (2012), and "Rookie Blue" (2012).

However, it was her role as Alexis Rose in "Schitt's Creek" that truly propelled her to stardom. The show, which aired from 2015 to 2020, not only brought Annie recognition but also a single on the "Billboard" Dance/Electronic Digital Songs chart. Her song, "A Little Bit Alexis," reached the impressive position of #21 on the chart, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

In 2020, Annie Murphy took on the lead role in the AMC series "Kevin Can F*** Himself," and her talent continued to shine as she joined the cast of Netflix's "Russian Doll" in 2021. These roles have only further solidified her status as a prominent figure in the world of acting.

Apart from her acting career, Annie Murphy has also delved into the world of endorsements. She inked a deal with the Crispy Minis brand, solidifying her status as a Canadian icon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie Murphy (@annefrances)

2021 $2.6 Million 2022 $3.3 Million 2023 $4 Million

Facebook 1.8 million followers

Annie Murphy married Menno Versteeg, the frontman of the band Hollerado, on August 20, 2011. Their collaboration on the song "A Little Bit Alexis" from "Schitt's Creek" was a testament to their creative synergy. In 2013, they faced a devastating fire that destroyed their Toronto apartment and most of their belongings, including Annie's cherished teddy bear, Worthington, a poignant reminder of the trials life can bring.

Annie Murphy is not only a talented actress but also a humanitarian at heart. She became an ambassador for the charitable organization Care Canada in 2019, using her platform to raise awareness about the challenges faced by women, girls, and Syrian refugees.

Annie Murphy attends Netflix's "Russian Doll" FYSEE special event photocall at Netflix FYSEE Raleigh Studios on June 04, 2022, in Los Angeles, California/ Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Annie Murphy's exceptional talent has earned her numerous accolades and nominations. In 2020, she won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Schitt's Creek." This stellar performance also garnered her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role in 2021. Notably, she received a Dorian Award for Best TV Performance – Supporting Actress from GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics in 2020.

"Schitt's Creek" has been a juggernaut of awards and recognition, including Screen Actors Guild Awards, Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards, MTV Movie + TV Awards, and Online Film & Television Association nominations. The ensemble cast won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2021, and Annie's contribution to the series earned her a Gracie Allen Award for Actress in a Breakthrough Role in 2019. She has also received six Canadian Screen Award nominations, showcasing her exceptional talent and contributions to Canadian television.

What is Annie Murphy's net worth?

Annie Murphy has a net worth of $4 million.

What is Annie Murphy's most famous role?

Annie Murphy is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Alexis Rose in the acclaimed television series "Schitt's Creek."

What awards has Annie Murphy won?

Annie Murphy has won numerous awards, including a Primetime Emmy, a Dorian Award, a Gracie Allen Award, and many nominations from various prestigious award shows.