What is Vogue Boss and Grande Dame of Fashion Anna Wintour's Net Worth?

Name Anna Wintour Net Worth $50 million Gender Female DOB Nov 3, 1949 Age 73 years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Magazine editor, Journalist

Dame Anna Wintour, American magazine editor and a legend in the world of fashion, boasts a net worth of $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She has been the editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988, for which she commands an annual salary of $4 million. She is one of the most impactful individuals in the fashion industry. Notably, she inspired the popular novel and movie "The Devil Wears Prada".

Wintour was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2008 and advanced to Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 2017 for her services to fashion and journalism.

In 2011, New York magazine disclosed that Anna Wintour received an annual salary of $2 million as the editor-in-chief of Vogue, starting from 2005, per Daily Mail. However, with her subsequent appointment as the creative director at Condé Nast, her income is presumed to have significantly surpassed that figure. In 2020, it is likely that she, like other Condé Nast employees who were earning $100,000 or more, experienced a company-wide reduction of 10% to 20% in response to advertising cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether her salary has since rebounded to its pre-pandemic levels remains undisclosed.

Thanks to her role at Vogue, she does not have to pay for her clothing. According to a 2014 report by The New York Times, in addition to her salary, Wintour received a yearly "allowance" of $200,000 for her workwear.

Image Source: Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour poses upon arrival to attend the "Vogue World: London" event / HENRY NICHOLLS/ Getty Images

Anna Wintour calls New York her home, residing in a charming four-story townhouse situated on Sullivan Street in Greenwich Village, per The Sun. This historic residence, dating back to 1899, spans an impressive 3,960 square feet. In addition to her city dwelling, Wintour also spends time at her estate in Long Island in the town of Mastic, per Strange Buildings. This estate, located along the Forge River, is accessible via a private gravel road in Old Mastic and encompasses a vast 42 acres of land that extends all the way to the water's edge at Lons Creek.

Wintour's preference for additional space in her living arrangements emerged in 1998 following a visit to Bellport, prompting her to acquire this estate, originally constructed in 1820 and designed in the classic colonial clapboard style. The interiors of her Long Island residence were meticulously decorated by the renowned firm Carrier & Company.

From 1984 to 1999, Anna Wintour was married to David Shaffer, and together they had two children: Charles, born in 1985, and Katherine, born in 1987, who is also known as Bee. In 2006, Katherine (Bee) contributed columns to The Daily Telegraph but she has expressed no interest in pursuing a career in the fashion industry, unlike her mother. In 2004, Wintour tied the knot with business investor Shelby Bryan.

Wintour is actively involved with numerous charitable organizations. She serves as a trustee for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where she has organized fundraising events that have generated more than $50 million in donations. Additionally, she initiated the CFDA Vogue Fund to provide guidance and support to emerging fashion designers. Since 1990, Wintour has raised over $10 million for AIDS charities.

Anna Wintour arrives at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023/ Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Why is Anna Wintour so important?

Wintour was instrumental in bolstering the careers of numerous prominent fashion professionals, including the 1990s generation of supermodels, gifted fashion photographer Herb Ritts, and several important designers.

Who are Anna Wintour's parents?

She's the daughter of The Evening Standard editor Charles Wintour and stepdaughter of Audrey Slaughter, a magazine editor who founded publications Petticoat, Honey and Over 21.

Which movie is inspired by Anna Wintour?

"Devil Wears Prada" is inspired by Anna Wintour.