Name Andrea Moss Net Worth $20 Million Annual Income $1 Million+ Source of Income Business Date of Birth July 4, 1969 Age 52 years Gender Female Profession Reality TV Personality Nationality Australia

Andrea Moss, an Australian reality television personality and entrepreneur, boasts a net worth of $20 million. This figure includes combined wealth with her husband, Chris Moss. Andrea first came into the limelight after she appeared in the first season of the reality show "The Real Housewives of Melbourne." She is also the owner of a luxury skincare center, which is located in Tarook, one of the most affluent locations in Melbourne.

Andrea Moss attends the Mercedes-Benz 'Women Driving Change' Luncheon at Port Melbourne Yacht Club | Photo by Kelly Defina | Getty Images

The primary source of Andrea's income is her career as a businesswoman. She is the co-founder of the Liberty Belle Skin Centre and is involved in its management. She also plays a crucial role in managing her husband's cosmetic surgery practice, contributing to her fortune.

After graduating, Andrea pursued a career in Journalism. She initially worked as a News Reporter for Channel 7 News in Sydney and later got hired at WABC Eyewitness News in New York. Furthermore, she was seen in the first installment of "The Real Housewives Of Melbourne" but left the show because it wasn't what she thought it was going to be.

An influential personality, Andrea is actively involved in her long-held dream of writing and publishing a book for working parents. She also contributes over $1,000 weekly to various charitable causes. She currently serves as a member of the Program Advisory Committee for the Dermal Science Degree at Victoria University Melbourne and is a Victorian member of the National Breast Cancer Foundation Circle of 10.

In 2017, Andrea and Chris' Toorak apartment was put up for rent, listing it for $1900 a week. Situated at 502 Toorak Road, the duplex was purchased by the couple in 2010 to thwart potential apartment construction on the site and safeguard the privacy of their high-profile clients.

Despite being the highest bidders at the auction with a $2.11 million offer, a counteroffer by a developer named Tom caused confusion and led to a revised reserve of $2.8 million. The couple contested this, presenting evidence of misleading conduct, and were later awarded $200,000 in the County Court.

Andrea was born on July 4, 1969. She is married to Dr. Chris Moss, a renowned Australian plastic surgeon. The couple shares three children and resides in Toorak, Melbourne.

What is Andrea Moss's source of income?

Andrea Moss's primary source of income is her high-end skin care center in Toorak and her involvement in managing her husband's cosmetic surgery practice.

How did Andrea Moss become famous?

Andrea Moss gained fame through her role as a cast member in the first season of the reality series "The Real Housewives of Melbourne."

Is Andrea Moss involved in any charitable activities?

Yes. Andrea Moss reportedly donates over $1,000 each week to different causes.

