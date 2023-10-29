Name Andre Iguodala Net Worth $80 Million Salary $15 Million Gender Male DOB Jan 28, 1984 Age 39 years Nationality American Profession Basketball player

Andre Iguodala's net worth

Andre Iguodala, a seasoned basketball pro, boasts a fortune totaling $80 million, amassed during his time with the NBA's Golden State Warriors, when he clinched the NBA championship on three occasions, earning the prestigious Finals MVP title in 2015. Furthermore, Iguodala has had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, and Miami Heat. He also contributed to the US national basketball team's gold medal winning performance at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

What are Andre Iguodala's sources of income?

With on-court performance being his main source of income Andre inked a 4-year contract with the Denver Nuggets in 2013, worth $48 million in total. This deal translated to an average annual salary of $12 million. Then, in 2017, he secured a 3-year contract extension valued at $48 million, equating to an annual payout of $16 million.

In the business realm, he has collaborated with entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley and played a significant role in establishing the Players Technology Summit in 2017. Iguodala has also invested in prominent companies like Twitter, Tesla, and Facebook, in addition to numerous tech startups.

Image Source: : Golden State Warriors Andre Iguodala #9 warms up before their NBA game against the Oklahoma City Thunder/Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/Getty Images

Despite not scoring in double figures, his time in Golden State was incredibly successful, resulting in four championships, including a Finals MVP award in 2015. He also made inroads in the tech industry while residing in the tech-rich Bay Area.

Now, Iguodala has retired from the NBA and is fully immersed in the tech world. He has partnered with Rudy Cline-Thomas to lead Mosaic General Partnership, which recently secured a $200 million fund for early-stage investments in enterprise software, fintech, and sports companies. This move follows their co-ownership of the English soccer club Leeds United in July.

Iguodala's journey into tech began in 2013 when he moved to the Bay Area, aiming for success both on and off the court. He sought connections in the tech sector, and now he can dedicate more time to his tech ventures. Mosaic's current portfolio consists of nine companies, and with Iguodala's track record, this new venture is set for success.

Image Source: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns /Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Real estate and other assets

In 2009, Iguodala purchased a home in Sherman Oaks, California, for $1.05 million. He later sold this property in July 2016 for $1.425 million. Then, in 2017, he acquired a mansion in Lafayette, California, for $3.6 million. Iguodala subsequently sold this residence in September 2020 for $3.65 million.

Image Source: Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala #9 prepares to take a foul shot in the third quarter of their NBA game against the Phoenix Suns/Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Personal life

Born in 1984 in Springfield, Illinois, Iguodala has an older brother named Frank. He attended Lanphier High School, where he excelled both academically and athletically. He received All-Conference academic honors and multiple State Journal Student-Athlete of the Week awards. As a high school senior, Iguodala played a crucial role in his school's basketball team securing second place at the Illinois High School Association Class AA state tournament. In August 2015, Iguodala married his childhood sweetheart, Christina Gutierrez. They have a daughter named London and a son named Andre Jr.

FAQs

When did Andre Iguodala retire?

On October 20, 2023, Iguodala announced his retirement after 19 seasons in the NBA.

Who is Andre Iguodala married to?

In August 2015, Iguodala married his childhood sweetheart, Christina Gutierrez. They have a daughter and a son.

