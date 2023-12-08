Name Andre Braugher Net Worth $8 Million Annual Income $1 Million + Source of Income Acting Date of Birth Jul 1, 1962 Age 61 years Gender Male Profession Actor, voice artist Nationality American

Popular for the sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" in recent times, Emmy Award-winning actor and producer Andre Braugher has earned a net worth of $8 million. Apart from his talent on display on TV and the silver screen, he was selected by People magazine as one of the "50 Most Beautiful People in the World," back in 1997. Braugher had started his journey with the 1989 film "Glory," portraying Thomas Searles, a free and educated black man from the North who enlists in the inaugural black regiment of the Union Army. Since then, there has been no looking back.

Braugher's income primarily stems from his acting gigs, with more than 60 credits in various films and television series under his belt. He is recognized for his work in "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Men of a Certain Age." He also stood out for his portrayal of Captain Raymond Holt in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," which raked in millions of dollars.

In 2006, he played the character of Nick Atwater in the FX Networks mini-series "Thief." He also starred in the 2007 film "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." His TV appearances include "House, M.D.," "Men of a Certain Age," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

He voiced Darkseid in "Superman/Batman: Apocalypse" and played Capt. Marcus Chaplin in ABC's "Last Resort." Recently, he was featured in the Netflix series "BoJack Horseman."

Apart from acting, Braugher has ventured into production, serving as an executive producer for projects such as the TV movie "10,000 Black Men Named George" and the short film "Rosita Lopez for President."

Braugher was born on July 1, 1962, in Chicago. He attended St. Ignatius College Prep for high school. Earning a scholarship to Stanford University, he graduated with a BA in theatre in 1984 and graduated from the Juilliard School's Drama Division in 1988.

On December 28, 1991, he married actress Ami Brabson and the couple have three sons together.

The actor has won several awards in his career including the Viewers for Quality Television award for Best Actor in a Quality Drama Series in 1996 for "Homicide: Life on the Street" and secured a Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama in 1997. His outstanding achievements include three Critics' Choice Television Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards.

What are some of Andre Braugher's notable film and TV roles?

Andre Braugher is known for portraying roles such as Detective Frank Pembleton in "Homicide: Life on the Street," Owen Thoreau Jr. in "Men of a Certain Age," and Captain Raymond Holt in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

How did Andre Braugher start his acting career?

In 1989, Braugher made his film and television debuts, appearing in the historical war drama "Glory," and the TV shows "Kojak: Ariana" and "Kojak: Fatal Flaw."

Who is Andre Braugher married to?

Andre Braugher is married to actress Ami Brabson, and they have three sons: Michael, Isaiah, and John.

