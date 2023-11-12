Name Ana de Armas Net Worth $6 Million DOB 30 April 1988 Age 35 years Gender Female Profession Actor Nationality Cuban

Also Read: From Rise as Trap Music Pioneer to Incarceration: Rapper Gucci Mane's Transformation and Net Worth

Rapidly rising from her appearance as a Bond girl in "No Time to Die" to her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde," Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, has earned a $6 million net worth. After starting her career in Cuba at the age of 16, de Armas used the Spanish nationality of her grandparents to move out of the country at 18 after community service. She then went to the US and bagged her first major role in Hollywood with the movie "Hands of Stone," in which she shared screen space with Robert DeNiro. This was followed by roles in "War Dogs" and "Blade Runner 2049," before she appeared alongside Daniel Craig in his final outing as James Bond.

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas attend the premiere of "Ghosted" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 18, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

Ana de Armas primarily earns an income from her success as an actor in both Spanish cinema and Hollywood. Her journey began in Cuba, where she appeared in films like "Una Rosa de Francia," "El Edén Perdido," and "Madrigal." However, it was her move to Madrid at the age of 18 that changed things, as she bagged a role in the Spanish teen drama "El Internado.". While the show's success led to more teenage roles, de Armas' talent soon transcended these limitations.

She temporarily relocated to New York City to enhance her English skills, and returned to Spain to star in the historical drama "Hispania" and various films. In 2014, she embarked on a new chapter by moving to Los Angeles, starting from scratch in a foreign industry. Her Hollywood debut came in 2015 with "Knock Knock" opposite Keanu Reeves, marking the beginning of her journey towards becoming a prominent actress in the global cinema. Her breakthrough role in "Knives Out" (2019) also garnered critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination.

Also Read: Influencer Turned Entrepreneur Huda Kattan is Facing Flak Over Political Views; Here's Her Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas)

Also Read: Wong Kar-wai's Films Stand Out For Capturing Hong Kong in a Unique Light; Here's His Net Worth

Instagram 12.9 Million Followers Twitter 130,700 Followers

Ana de Armas' personal life has garnered significant attention, with her romantic relationships making headlines. She was previously married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013, a union that marked a significant chapter in her life. Following their separation, she briefly dated talent agent Franklin Latt, but it was her relationship with Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck that truly made headlines. The pair began dating in early 2020, and their high-profile romance was closely followed by the media. While their relationship was short-lived, ending in January 2021, it was a period of intense scrutiny and speculation in the world of celebrity romance. Since June 2021, she has been reportedly dating Paul Boukadakis, who created the video-sharing app Wheel, which was later acquired by Tinder.

Spanish Actors Union: Award of the Spanish Actors Union for Best Actress in an International Production

Internet Film Critic Society: IFCS Award for Best Actress for "Blonde"

New Mexico Film Critics: NMFC Award for Best Actress for "Blonde"

Online Association of Female Film Critics: Breakout Award

(L-R) Jeff Cohen, Ana de Armas, and Ke Huy Quan attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

What is Ana de Armas' highest-grossing film to date?

Ana de Armas' highest-grossing film to date is "Blade Runner 2049," where she received critical acclaim for her role as Joi.

Is Ana de Armas involved in any philanthropic activities?

Ana de Armas has used her platform to raise awareness about various social and humanitarian issues.

More from MARKETREALIST

Learn How Scam-as-a-Service Automates Fraud by Unleashing a Swarm of Telegram Bots to Steal Data

From Creating Napster as a Teenager to Shaping Facebook's Future: Sean Parker's Rise and Net Worth