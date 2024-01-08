Name Cheech Marin Net Worth $30 Million Sources of Income Acting, Comedy Date of Birth July 13, 1946 Age 77 Years Gender Male Profession Comedian, Actor, Screenwriter, Voice Actor, Writer, Film Producer, Film Director Nationality United States of America

Cheech Marin, a prominent American comedian, actor, and entrepreneur, has amassed a substantial net worth of $30 million. He gained recognition as part of the comedy act "Cheech & Chong" alongside Tommy Chong. He was also seen in films like "Up in Smoke" and "Born in East L.A." Moreover, he was a co-host for WWE Raw in 2010.

Cheech Marin speaks onstage during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals | Getty Images | Photo by Jason Bollenbacher

With over 140 acting credits to his name, Cheech has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. His acting career spans iconic films such as "Born in East L.A.," "Tin Cup," and "Once Upon a Time in Mexico." He contributed to the success of the "Spy Kids" franchise and lent his voice to various Disney films, including "Oliver & Company," "The Lion King," and the "Cars" franchise.

In 2006, Cheech participated in Simon Cowell's "Celebrity Duets" alongside renowned artists. He played a recurring role in the popular series "Lost," where he portrayed David Reyes, the father of the character Hurley. He also lent his voice to Korn's album "Follow the Leader," singing on the hidden track "Earache My Eye." The character he portrayed, Alice Bowie, was a cover of an original song by "Cheech and Chong" and appeared in the duo's first film, "Up In Smoke."

In 2010, Cheech participated in "Celebrity Jeopardy!'s Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational" and competed in the Food Network reality series "Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off." His memoir, "Cheech Is Not My Real Name…But Don't Call Me Chong!" was published in 2017. He ventured into children's literature, writing books like "Cheech the School Bus Driver," "Captain Cheech," and "Cheech and the Spooky Ghost Bus."

Which artist are you elevating in the NFT space? Every artist has a story to tell and art to share. This month, we feature Clare Von Savage and her remixed homie “Spazz the Fox.”

Join us on today as we kick off her 24hr auction https://t.co/r9uAuZNMQd — Cheech Marin (@CheechMarin) March 16, 2022

Business ventures

In 2018, Cheech established "Cheech's Stash," a venture that capitalizes on the booming cannabis and CBD industry. The company offers a range of products, including tinctures and body creams.

(L-R) Cheech Marin and Daniel Cassady during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals | Getty Images | Photo by Jason Bollenbacher

Over the years, Cheech has made significant investments in real estate, particularly in the Malibu area. He and his second wife purchased several homes during the 1990s. Their primary property comprised four luxury homes. However, during their divorce in 2009, two properties were given to his then-wife as part of the divorce settlement. He subsequently sold one of the remaining homes for a sum of $6 million in 2010.

A dedicated art collector, Cheech owns several Latino art pieces. His extensive collection boasts works by renowned artists such as Diego Rivera and Ed Ruscha. In 2022, he established The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture & Industry and donated over 700 pieces of Chicano art, the largest collection of such art in the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheech Marin (@cheechmarin)

Cheech married Darlene Morley in 1975 and had a child before their separation in 1984. Notably, she appeared in early "Cheech & Chong" films under the name Rikki Marin and co-produced "Cheech & Chong's The Corsican Brothers." In 1986, Cheech tied the knot with artist Patti Heid, with whom he had two children. After their divorce in 2009, the comedian married pianist Natasha Rubin.

- Grammy Awards: Best Comedy Recording for "Los Cochinos" (1974)

- ALMA Awards: Community Service Award (1999)

- ALMA Awards: Special Achievement Award for Outstanding Career Achievement (2012)

- Havana Film Festival (1987): Best Screenplay for "Born in East L.A"

- Oregon Independent Film Festival (2016): Best Supporting Actor for "Dark Harvest"

- Imagen Foundation Awards (2001): Creative Achievement Award

- NCLR Bravo Awards: Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for "Nash Bridges"

Cheech Marin speaks onstage at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals | Getty Images | Photo by Jason Bollenbacher

How did Cheech Marin get his nickname?

Cheech Marin was given the nickname as a baby when his uncle said that he looked like a "chicharrón" (fried pork rind).

Which business does Cheech Marin's own?

Cheech Marin owns "Cheech's Stash," a business that sells cannabis and CBD products.

How many Grammy Awards has Cheech Marin won?

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong won a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Recording for "Los Cochinos" in 1974.

