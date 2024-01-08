What Is American Baseball Legend Ozzie Smith's Net Worth?

Name Ozzie Smith Net Worth $16 Million Sources of Income Baseball Career, Acting Date of Birth December 26, 1954 Age 69 Years Gender Male Profession Baseball Player, Actor Nationality United States of America

Ozzie Smith, the retired professional baseball player known for his remarkable career with the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals, has amassed a net worth of $16 million. Throughout his career, he earned a total salary of $31 million, equivalent to around $60 million today after adjusting for inflation. Moreover, in 1987, he became the highest-paid player in the league, with a salary of $1.94 million.

Ozzie Smith attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Starting as a semi-professional player in Iowa, Smith's career took off when the Detroit Tigers selected him in the seventh round of the amateur entry draft in 1976. The initial contract negotiations with the Tigers were contentious, with Smith seeking a $10,000 signing bonus while the Tigers offered $8,500. Then, in 1977, he signed a $72,500 contract with the San Diego Padres with a $5,000 bonus.

Smith's debut in Major League Baseball in 1978 marked the beginning of a remarkable career, characterized by his exceptional fielding talent. During this time, he had a contract dispute with the Padres. Despite the team's reluctance, Smith set records, including the single-season assist record in 1980 and the start of his 13 consecutive Gold Glove awards.

St louis! It’s always an honor to give back to the city where I played for 15 years. At the @BankofAmerica Play it Forward baseball clinic, I gave big league advice to at @BGCStl. I hope to one day see these kids playing pro ball. pic.twitter.com/iUEbyQbATM — Ozzie Smith (@STLWizard) August 11, 2023

In 1982, Smith was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. Under the management of Whitey Herzog, he helped the team win the World Series championship in 1982. His popularity landed him on the cover of GQ magazine in 1988. As he entered his final season in 1996, the Cardinals honored him, retiring his number 1 jersey. His concluded with a standing ovation at the 1996 All-Star Game and a ceremony retiring his jersey.

From hosting the television series "This Week in Baseball" to providing color commentary for local broadcasts of Cardinals games, Smith has remained connected to the sport that defined his early years. Moreover, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2002.

Ozzie Smith's business ventures

In 1988, Smith established Ozzie's restaurant and sports bar. Two years later, he opened a youth sports academy and continued collaborating on various other restaurant projects. He became an investor in a grocery store chain in 1999 and started his salad dressing brand in 2008.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ozzie Smith (@ozziestlwizard)

I will be at Busch Stadium

May 26th

Hope to see you there #cardinalnation pic.twitter.com/fUUYkMWDiu — Ozzie Smith (@STLWizard) May 11, 2023

Smith married Denise, with whom he had three children—Nikko, Dustin, and Taryn. However, the couple finalized their divorce in 1996. Notably, in 2005, Nikko, one of Smith's sons, participated in the fourth season of the popular reality television competition series "American Idol." Moreover, in 2012, Smith made headlines by auctioning off all 13 of his Gold Gloves, fetching around $500,000.

- 13x Gold Glove Awards (National League)

- Silver Slugger Award 1987

- 15x MLB All-Star

- Roberto Clemente Award 1995

- NLCS MVP 1985

(L-R) Ronnie Lott, Ozzie Smith, and Jim Plunkett attend the Inaugural Phil Oates Celebrity Golf Classic | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

How much did Ozzie Smith earn during his highest-paid year?

Ozzie Smith earned $1.94 million in 1987, equivalent to nearly $5 million today after adjusting for inflation.

What are Ozzie Smith's post-retirement ventures?

Post-retirement, Ozzie Smith ventured into entrepreneurship, including establishing a restaurant, a youth sports academy, and regenerative medicine clinics.

What is Ozzie Smith's net worth today?

As of 2024, Ozzie Smith's net worth is estimated to be $16 million.

