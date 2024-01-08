What Is American Baseball Legend Ozzie Smith's Net Worth?
|Name
|Ozzie Smith
|Net Worth
|$16 Million
|Sources of Income
|Baseball Career, Acting
|Date of Birth
|December 26, 1954
|Age
|69 Years
|Gender
|Male
|Profession
|Baseball Player, Actor
|Nationality
|United States of America
Ozzie Smith's net worth
Also Read: Bill Lawrence Co-Created Hits Like 'Scrubs' and 'Ted Lasso'; What's His Net Worth?
Ozzie Smith, the retired professional baseball player known for his remarkable career with the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals, has amassed a net worth of $16 million. Throughout his career, he earned a total salary of $31 million, equivalent to around $60 million today after adjusting for inflation. Moreover, in 1987, he became the highest-paid player in the league, with a salary of $1.94 million.
What are Ozzie Smith's sources of income?
Starting as a semi-professional player in Iowa, Smith's career took off when the Detroit Tigers selected him in the seventh round of the amateur entry draft in 1976. The initial contract negotiations with the Tigers were contentious, with Smith seeking a $10,000 signing bonus while the Tigers offered $8,500. Then, in 1977, he signed a $72,500 contract with the San Diego Padres with a $5,000 bonus.
Also Read: What Was ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ Writer Truman Capote’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?
Smith's debut in Major League Baseball in 1978 marked the beginning of a remarkable career, characterized by his exceptional fielding talent. During this time, he had a contract dispute with the Padres. Despite the team's reluctance, Smith set records, including the single-season assist record in 1980 and the start of his 13 consecutive Gold Glove awards.
St louis! It’s always an honor to give back to the city where I played for 15 years. At the @BankofAmerica Play it Forward baseball clinic, I gave big league advice to at @BGCStl. I hope to one day see these kids playing pro ball. pic.twitter.com/iUEbyQbATM— Ozzie Smith (@STLWizard) August 11, 2023
Also Read: What is Greta Gerwig's Husband and Filmmaker Noah Baumbach's Net Worth?
In 1982, Smith was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. Under the management of Whitey Herzog, he helped the team win the World Series championship in 1982. His popularity landed him on the cover of GQ magazine in 1988. As he entered his final season in 1996, the Cardinals honored him, retiring his number 1 jersey. His concluded with a standing ovation at the 1996 All-Star Game and a ceremony retiring his jersey.
From hosting the television series "This Week in Baseball" to providing color commentary for local broadcasts of Cardinals games, Smith has remained connected to the sport that defined his early years. Moreover, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2002.
Ozzie Smith's business ventures
In 1988, Smith established Ozzie's restaurant and sports bar. Two years later, he opened a youth sports academy and continued collaborating on various other restaurant projects. He became an investor in a grocery store chain in 1999 and started his salad dressing brand in 2008.
View this post on Instagram
Ozzie Smith's Social Media following
|97.1K Followers
|116.3K Followers
I will be at Busch Stadium— Ozzie Smith (@STLWizard) May 11, 2023
May 26th Turning Two with any of you who register at https://t.co/WgMB5E5cCR
Hope to see you there #cardinalnation pic.twitter.com/fUUYkMWDiu
Ozzie Smith's personal life
Smith married Denise, with whom he had three children—Nikko, Dustin, and Taryn. However, the couple finalized their divorce in 1996. Notably, in 2005, Nikko, one of Smith's sons, participated in the fourth season of the popular reality television competition series "American Idol." Moreover, in 2012, Smith made headlines by auctioning off all 13 of his Gold Gloves, fetching around $500,000.
Ozzie Smith's awards
- 13x Gold Glove Awards (National League)
- Silver Slugger Award 1987
- 15x MLB All-Star
- Roberto Clemente Award 1995
- NLCS MVP 1985
FAQs
How much did Ozzie Smith earn during his highest-paid year?
Ozzie Smith earned $1.94 million in 1987, equivalent to nearly $5 million today after adjusting for inflation.
What are Ozzie Smith's post-retirement ventures?
Post-retirement, Ozzie Smith ventured into entrepreneurship, including establishing a restaurant, a youth sports academy, and regenerative medicine clinics.
What is Ozzie Smith's net worth today?
As of 2024, Ozzie Smith's net worth is estimated to be $16 million.
More from MARKETREALIST
Cheech Marin Is One-Half of the Comedy Duo 'Cheech and Chong'; How Rich Is He?