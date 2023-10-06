What is Amber Rose's net worth?

Name Amber Rose Levonchuck Net Worth $12 Million Sources of Income Modeling, Acting, Music, Endorsements, Businesses Gender Female Date of Birth October 21, 1983 Age 39 Nationality United States of America Profession Model, Actor, Musician, Socialite

Also Read: What Is Rapper Post Malone's Net Worth?

Amber Rose is a multi-talented American personality known for her career in modeling, acting, and music. Born on October 21, 1983, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she has built a successful career over the years, amassing a net worth of $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Rose's income comes from various sources. She initially gained recognition as a model, appearing in music videos and walking the runway during New York Fashion Week. Her modeling career, along with endorsements and brand collaborations, contributed significantly to her income.

Amber Rose attends the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens | Getty Images | Nicholas Hunt

Specific salary figures are not available but Amber Rose's earnings have been substantial, particularly during the peak of her modeling career and her involvement in the entertainment industry. Rose has ventured into entrepreneurship, launching her own line of eyewear and co-founding a clothing line in 2012. These business endeavors have added to her overall net worth.

Also Read: What is YouTube Star Emma Chamberlain's Net Worth?

Tmrw Night #GYHO Droppin 9pm pst 12am Est 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/z1yBEJf9XZ — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 23, 2022

Also Read: Drew Carey Hailed As Hero For Feeding Striking WGA Members; What Is His Net Worth?

Amber Rose's career is a captivating journey marked by her transition from modeling to multifaceted entertainment endeavors. Her early years in the industry saw her rise to prominence through captivating appearances in music videos, most notably in Kanye West and Young Jeezy's "Put On" video in 2008. It was during this time that she began to make a name for herself, catching the attention of both fans and industry insiders.

One of the pivotal moments in her career was when she posed for a Louis Vuitton print ad, promoting Kanye West's sneaker line. This collaboration not only enhanced her visibility but also solidified her status as a fashion icon. Her runway debut at New York Fashion Week in 2009 further solidified her place in the modeling world as she continued to captivate audiences with her distinctive style and presence.

In addition to her modeling achievements, Amber Rose expanded her horizons by venturing into the music industry. Her debut single, "Fame," featuring Wiz Khalifa was released in 2012. She further showcased her musical abilities by rapping on Wiz Khalifa's album "O.N.I.F.C."

Instagram 24.5 Million Twitter 3.6 Million Facebook 4.5 Million

Amber Rose has been in the spotlight for her high-profile relationships. She dated Kanye West in 2008 and later, Wiz Khalifa, with whom she had a son. She also tied the knot with Khalifa but the couple divorced in 2014 and they now share joint custody of their child. Rose also had a relationship with rapper 21 Savage and welcomed a child with Def Jam record label executive Alexander Edwards.

Kanye West and Amber Rose | Getty Images | Michael Loccisano

Additionally, Amber Rose is known for her advocacy work. She founded the L.A.-based SlutWalk, an event aimed at raising awareness about women who have faced victimization and bullying due to their sexual behavior. This initiative stemmed from her own experiences with shaming during her teenage years.

Amber Rose's contributions to the entertainment industry and her advocacy work have earned her recognition and awards though specific details on awards are not mentioned.

What is Amber Rose's net worth?

Amber Rose has an estimated net worth of $12 million.

Does Amber Rose have a boyfriend?

No, Rose now plans to remain single.

When did Amber Rose and Kanye West date?

Amber Rose and Kanye West dated from 2008 to 2010.

How many kids does Amber Rose have?

Amber Rose shares a nine-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz with rapper Wiz Khalifa as well as a three-year-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with rapper Alexander Edwards.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Basic Instinct' Star Sharon Stone's Net Worth?

Blac Chyna Claims She Sold Personal Items To Fund Custody Battle; What's Her Net Worth?