The famous American Olympic skier has three Olympic medals including a gold in her kitty. She has won 83 World Cup races and her other victories include16 discipline World Cup titles in downhill, Super G, and combined events. She is also a two-time World Champion and impressed the world by winning the gold in downhill at the 2010 Vancouver Games. She retired in 2019 and left behind a legacy in alpine skiing. As of 2023, Lindsey Vonn's net worth is around $14 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Apart from her thriving career, her fortune comes from different ventures like her book sales, and endorsement deals with brands like Beats by Dre, Hershey, Bounty, Red Bull, Rolex, Oakley, and also Under Armor. She reportedly earned $264,000 from her ski prize money in 2018 alone.

She started skiing at the age of 14 in 1999 and since then has had an amazing career. Her first-ever win came in a slalom race at Italy's Trofeo Topolino competition and the year 2002 marked her debut at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City Utah. She earned her first silver medal in the Junior World Championship at Puy-Saint-Vincent, France. The following year, she climbed onto the World Cup Podium for the first time. She unfortunately met with an accident in the second training run at the Winter Olympics in 2006. Despite the injury, she retired to the slope in only two days, finished eighth and was honored with the US Olympic Spirit Award.

In 2008, she won the World Cup title and became the second American woman to achieve this. She also set a new American record for the most World Cup downhill victories. In 2010, she was named Sportswoman of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Event. In 2015, she bagged the World Cup downhill race at Meribel, France, and earned the World Cup downhill for the seventh time!

She later revealed that she had to undergo surgery to repair the fractured humerus bone of her right arm from the training crash. However, she returned to the World Cup in January 2017. She announced retirement in 2019.

Lindsey Vonn | Getty Images | Tom Pennington

She bought a home in Vail in 2014 for $3.85 million. She later listed this house for $6 million and ultimately accepted $4.8 million in July 2020. She bought another home in West Hollywood, California, and sold the 2018 home for $3.65 million. Later she sold this home for $3.65 million. She bought another home in Sherman Oaks, California, and sold it in 2020 for $3 million. In 2022, Lindsey paid $4.385 million for a home located in Miami Beach but soon sold the Florida house for $6 million earlier this year.

She was married to Olympian and former US ski athlete Thoman Vonn. However, the two filed for divorce in 2013. She chose to keep his last name even after the split. She reportedly dated Tiger Woods from 2013 to 2015 and was engaged to hockey player PK Subban in 2019. She is currently dating entrepreneur Diego Osorio, who is the founder of the tequila Lobos 1707.

Are Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods married?

No, the couple dated for three long years but ultimately broke up.

Did Lindsey Vonn retire?

Yes, after a thriving career, Lindsey Vonn retired in 2019.

