What is 'All That' Star Kel Mitchell's Net Worth?

Name Kel Mitchell Net Worth $3 Million Sources of Income Acting, Comedy, etc. Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 25, 1978 Age 45 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Comedian, Musician, Dancer, Film Producer, Screenwriter

American actor, comedian, rapper and screenwriter Kel Mitchell is best known for his role in Nickelodeon's sketch comedy "All That." He was seen in the series from 1994 to 1999—often with Kenan Thompson. His role was later reprised for the 1997 teen comedy "Good Burger." He was also seen with Thompson on the Nickelodeon sitcom "Kenan & Kel" from 1996 to 2000. Currently, Thompson and Mitchell are trying to save their jobs from robots in the Paramount+ comedy sequel "Good Burger 2", which is set to release on November 22, 2023. Its trailer is out now. Kel Mitchell is worth $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Here's a look at his career highlights, social media following, and more.

Mitchell has made most of his money through his acting and endorsements. He is a commercially successful man and therefore, it hardly comes as a surprise that Kel Mitchell is a millionaire.

Career highlights

He first rose to prominence with "All That". The series went on to win several awards and later churned various spin-offs and sequels. He is also famous for collaborating with Kenan Thompson in the series, "Kenan and Kel", which also ran for four years from 1996 to 2000. He and Kenan Thompson have also appeared in shows like "The Steve Harvey Show", " Cousin Skeeter", "Sister, Sister", and "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch." He was also seen in the movie "Good Burger", which was inspired by "All That."

Mitchell has played the Invisible Boy in Ben Stiller's superhero comedy "Mystery Men", which unfortunately underperformed at the box office generating only $33 million on a budget of $68 million. He has also ventured into voice acting, notably lending his voice to the character of T-bone in the series, "Clifford the Big Red Dog." Besides, he has voiced the character of Dutch in the movie "Motorcity" by Disney. His other roles works include "Dance 360," One on One," "Take the Cake" and "Like Mike 2: Streetball."

He later appeared in the 2007 film "Honeydripper" and even wrote as well as produced the film Dance Fu. He continued to appear in children's shows throughout his career and was even seen in the hit show, "Curious George" by PBS. He was seen as a rapper in the Nickelodeon sitcom "Game Shakers" and has also been part of shows such as "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon", "Dancing with the Stars", and "Double Dare."

Kel Johari Rice Mitchell was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 25, 1978. He grew up on the South Side with his two sisters and attended drama classes while in high school. Mitchell was married to Tyisha Hampton-Mitchell from 1999 to 2005. He married rapper Asia Lee in 2012. The couple have a child together. He converted to Christianity late in his life, becoming a licensed pastor in 2019. He is a spokesperson for the Black College Expo.

CableACE Awards- Winner in 1997 for "Kenan & Kel"

Daytime Emmy Awards- nominated in 2002 and 2001 for "Clifford the Big Red Dog"

Image Awards (NAACP)- nominated in 2000, and 1999 for "Kenan & Kel"

Kids' Choice Awards, USA- Winner in 1999 and nominated in 1998 for "All That"/

"Kenan & Kel"

Instagram 1.2M Twitter 117.4k Facebook 539K

Kel Mitchell | Getty Images | Catherine Powell

Does Kel Mitchell have a wife?

Mitchell has been married twice. He was married to Tyisha Hampton from 1999 to 2005 and has been married to Asia Lee since 2012.

Why did Kel Mitchell leave "All That"?

Kel Mitchell left "All That" to focus on other projects.

Is Kel Mitchell a pastor?

Mitchell became a licensed pastor in 2019 and has been outspoken about his faith since then.

