What is Singer, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist Akon's Net Worth?

Name Akon Net Worth $60 Million Sources of Income Singing, Record Producing, Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Apr 16, 1973 Age 50 Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Record Producer, Musician, Rapper, Television Producer

Also Read: From Rising With Black Eyed Peas to Solo Career and Divorce Settlement: Fergie's Life and Net Worth

Akon | Getty Images | Dave Simpson

Aliaune Thiam, known to the world as Akon, is an extremely influential figure in the world of music. He rose to prominence in the early 2000s. He had achieved success both as a solo artist and by launching two successful record labels. He is best known for his songs like, "Smack That" and "Locked Up." As per the Guinness Book of World Records, more people use his songs for ringtones compared to any other artist in the world. He is also the only artist to occupy two spots simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100 list. As of October 2023, Akon is worth $60 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

He earned close to $13 million during 2011 before which he had made a stunning $21 million. This time was considered as the artist's peak when he was earning close to $20 million every year. Apart from this, he also earns from his entrepreneurial ventures. He has a clothing line called Konvict that he launched in 2008.

Also Read: T.I. Remains a Pioneering Figure in Hip Hop Music Despite Legal Troubles; Here's His Net Worth

He was seen in the Big Brother house in "Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Edition 2" as a guest. He has also collaborated with Indian music director duo Vishal-Shekhar for a song called "Chammak Challo" as part of a film starring Shah Rukh Khan, "Ra.One."

Also Read: 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser is Set to Launch His Own Coffee Brand; Check Out His Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 96.9 Cool FM Lagos (@coolfmlagos)

Akon was born on April 16, 1973 in St. Louis, Missouri. Even though he was born in the States, he has strong roots in Senegal. He spent much of his childhood flying back and forth between Senegal. Later, he settled in New Jersey. He was born to a percussionist father and his mother was a professional dancer. The next stage in his life is filled with controversy. Some say that he spent three years behind bars for being involved in an auto theft organization. However, later it was revealed that he was never convicted of any crime. When he was later confronted, he said that he did go in and out of jail during that period but he was never in jail for three long years.

He entered the music industry in 2003 and gained the attention of Devyne Stephens who was known for helping artists like Usher. He released his debut album in 2004 and it hit the number 8 spot in the Billboard Top 200. He spent the next few years collaborating with different artists and churned great songs like, "Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101".

Akon has six children whom with three different women. He reportedly owns a diamond mine in South Africa.

Akon had a mansion in Atlanta that he had bought for around $2..6 million. He had another mansion in the same area that he listed for $7 million.

Instagram 8.5M

In 2018, Akon announced to the world that he was working with the Senegalese government to build a tourist city named Akon City, which was designed to use the cryptocurrency called the "Akoin." After loads of promises, construction was way behind schedule. A suit against Akon in the United States was filed by Devyne Stephens for a debt of almost $4 million. Stephens at the time said that this was all a "fraudulent scheme."

Akon started a project in 2014 named the Akon Lighting Africa project which provides electricity in 15 countries of Africa. He also owns a charity for underprivileged children in Africa which is called "Confidence."

He has won numerous awards including Teen Choice Awards, Global Indian Music Awards, American Music Awards, and more.

Are Akon and Eminem friends?

Yes, the two have been friends for a very long time.

Does Akon own a diamond mine?

Yes, Akon has owned a diamond mine in South Africa since 2007.

What does Akon do now?

Akon has been playing the role of entrepreneur-philanthropist for the past decade.

More from MARKETREALIST

Timbaland Gave Leading Artists Some of Their Biggest Chart Toppers; Check Out His Net Worth Now

Joey Fatone Found Fame With Acting and Hosting After Parting Ways With NSYNC; Here's His Net Worth