What Is Adult Film Actress Ashlynn Brooke's Net Worth?

Name Ashlynn Brooke Net Worth $3 Million Sources of Income Adult Films Gender Female Date of Birth Aug 14, 1985 Age 38 years Nationality American Profession Adult Film Actor

American adult film actress Ashlynn Brooke is popularly known for adult parody movies like "Seinfeld: A XXX Parody," "30 Rock: A XXX Parody," and "WKRP in Cincinnati: A XXX Parody." She started her career with nude photography and went on to work for Easy Rider Magazine and Gallery Magazine. She made her adult film debut in 2006 and signed deals with Digital Sin and New Sensations studios in 2007. At the time, she was the host of Venus Wars and even had her show called "Dare 2 Bare." As of 2023, Brooke's net worth is around $3 million.

Brooke's adult film industry career has been her primary source of income. Early in life, she was inclined towards adult films and decided to join the industry in 2004. She started by appearing on the covers of various adult magazines and began working as an exotic dancer before finally making her debut in 2006. She later signed a contract with New Sensations/Digital Sin and became the label's exclusive contract performer. She was part of 100 videos and films for the next three years. Some of her great works include, "Teen Dreams 15, "I Love Ashlynn," "The Wedding Day," "Bound to Please," and "Ashlynn Goes to College."

She also gained popularity for appearing in numerous parody films during her career including, "The Office: A XXX Parody," "Seinfeld: A XXX Parody," and "Scrubs: A XXX Parody." She ventured into directing adult films, some of her directorial credits include "Red Riding Hood XXX," "Saturday Night Live XXX: A Hardcore Parody" and "Lesbian Fantasies."

In 2010, after giving birth to her first child, she announced her retirement from the industry. Brooke launched her own herbal business and even has a cooking channel on YouTube called "Cooking Your Ash Off."

Brooke was also seen in the music video for Buckcherry's 2008 song "Too Drunk." Apart from this, she appeared in Alexandre Aja's horror comedy film "Piranha 3D" alongside Adam Scott, Elisabeth Shue, Steven R. McQueen, Christopher Lloyd, Jerry O'Connell, and Ving Rhames.

Brooke was born on August 14, 1985, in Oklahoma. Growing up, she was interested in Cheerleading and worked for a car dealership before entering the industry. She is married to her long-time boyfriend Travis Rogers and they have two kids.

Brooke has been nominated for many awards over the years. She received a nomination for "Best New Starlet" and was also nominated for "Female Performer of the Year." Brooke has also won three AVN awards for her video "Ashlynn Goes to College." She received another AVN nomination in 2010 for appearing in "WKRP in Cincinnati: A XXX Parody."

