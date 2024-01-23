Name Adrianne Palicki Net Worth $4 Million Annual Income $1 Million + Source of Income Acting Date of Birth May 6, 1983 Age 40 Years Gender Female Profession Actor Nationality American

Popular for her roles in acclaimed shows like "Friday Night Lights," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," and "The Orville" Adrianne Palicki boasts of a net worth of $4 million. Apart from her TV gigs, she has also featured in movies such as "Legion," "Red Dawn," "G.I. Joe: Retaliation," and "John Wick," which elavated her to fame across big and and small screens.

Palicki's television career took off with her role as Tyra Collette on NBC's drama series "Friday Night Lights," where she was a series regular for the first three seasons. She reprised her role in the final two episodes in 2011. She appeared in John Woo's unsold pilot "The Robinsons: Lost in Space" in 2003 and The WB's unaired pilot "Aquaman" in 2006.

She portrayed Lindsay Harrison in the season 3 finale of "Smallville" and Jessica Moore in "Supernatural," before joining the FOX drama "Lone Star," and then played Wonder Woman in a pilot produced by David E. Kelley. She starred in films like "Legion" in 2010 and played Lady Jaye in "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" in 2013. Most recently, Palicki appeared in the films "Red Dawn" and "John Wick."

Even though she bagged a role in the horror film "Breaking the Girls," production delays and scheduling conflicts led to Palicki's exit from the project. In 2014, she joined "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." as Bobbi Morse, later becoming part of the principal cast. ABC considered a spin-off, "Marvel's Most Wanted," with the actress in the lead role but ultimately did not proceed.

In 2016, Palicki landed the role of Kelly Grayson in the science fiction comedy-drama series "The Orville." Beyond acting, she ventured into comic book writing with her brother Eric, co-authoring "No Angel," published by Black Mask Studios in 2016. In 2023, she starred in the Hulu Original film "Quasi."

Palicki was born on May 6, 1983, in Toledo, Ohio. She got engaged to stuntman Jackson Spidell in 2014 after meeting him on the sets of "John Wick." Later, she dated "The Orville" co-star Scott Grimes and married him in 2019. However, she filed for divorce the same year.

How did Adrianne Palicki start her acting career?

Adrianne Palicki began her acting career with minor roles in films before landing a role in the series "Smallville" in 2004.

What is Adrianne Palicki's most notable film role?

Adrianne Palicki's most notable film role is in the 2014 movie "John Wick," where she played the character Ms. Perkins.

Did Adrianne Palicki win any awards for her performances?

She was nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television for her role in "The Orville."

Besides acting, what other ventures has Adrianne Palicki been involved in?

Adrianne Palicki co-created a comic book called "No Angel," published in 2016.

