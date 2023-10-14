Name Addison Rae Net Worth $20 Million Gender Female DOB Oct 6, 2000 Age 23 years Nationality American Profession Social media personality

Known for establishing herself as an actor and dancer after gaining prominence on the short video app TikTok, American internet personality Addison Rae boasts a net worth of $20 million. In 2020, she claimed the title of the highest-paid TikTok personality, amassing $5 million in pre-tax earnings, surpassing even Charli D'Amelio, the platform's most-followed individual, by $1 million. Addison continued her financial success in 2021, earning $9 million. Thanks to her rising popularity Rae also bagged a role in the Netflix movie "He's All That."

What are Addison Rae's sources of income?

Social media revenues remain Rae's main source of income like her fellow influencers, apart from her stints as an actor. Her revenue primarily stems from lucrative brand endorsements and partnerships with renowned names like Reebok, Hollister, American Eagle, and L'Oreal.

Rae's earnings stem from sponsorships, merchandise, and production deals. With a TikTok following exceeding 80 million on @addisonre, she has extended her influence to Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Rising to fame through dance videos, she joined the Chinese social media scene in 2019, reaching over 80 million TikTok followers and securing a top position alongside Charli D'Amelio and Khaby Lame.

Image Source: Addison Rae attends a special screening of “He’s All That” at NeueHouse Los Angeles /Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Addison Rae's per post payment

While not explicitly disclosing whether it was her standard rate, Rae acknowledged during the June 2020 Views podcast that the highest amount she was aware of for a sponsored TikTok post was $90,000.

Addison Rae's earnings on YouTube can vary based on the type of videos she uploads and the audience's response. Reportedly, she makes an estimated monthly income ranging from $5,000 to $80,600 through her YouTube channel.

Endorsement deals

In July 2020, Addison Rae initiated her foray into brand endorsements, starting with American Eagle's "Back to School" campaign. Notably, she participated in a "virtual photoshoot" set in her own bedroom.

Image Source: Addison Rae attends Netflix's premiere of "He's All That" at NeueHouse / Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Business ventures

Rae ventured into the podcast realm with her mother and into the beauty industry with the launch of her cosmetics line, Item Beauty. Within this company, Rae holds the position of Chief Innovation Officer.

Real estate

Addison Rae possesses a $3-million mansion situated in Tarzana, California. Acquired in 2019 for $3.006 million, the property spans 0.58 acres and boasts 6 bedrooms.

Social media influence

Image Source: Addison Rae attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards / Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Personal life

Born on October 6, 2000, in Lafayette, Louisiana, Addison Rae Easterling experienced her parents' early divorce, followed by their remarriage in 2017. Addison, a TikTok sensation, previously dated fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall, but their relationship ended within a year. Beyond her romantic ties, Addison Rae is recognized for her close platonic connection with Kourtney Kardashian and other members of the Kardashian family. This bond led to Addison making an appearance on the renowned reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

FAQs

How did Addison Rae get famous?

In 2019, Rae rose to prominence on the video-sharing app TikTok. She has gained over 88 million followers, making her the fourth most-followed individual on the platform.

How much does Addison Rae earn on TikTok?

According to Forbes' list of the top earning TikTok-ers in 2022, Addison earned $8.5 million from the app in 2021

