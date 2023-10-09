Name Adam Lambert Net Worth $45 Million Salary $1 Million Annual Income $3 Million Source of Income Acting, music, and brand endorsements Date of Birth January 29, 1982 Age 41 Gender Male Profession Actor, Musician, Artist, Record producer, Singer-songwriter, Music artist Nationality United States of America

Adam Lambert, the renowned American singer-songwriter and actor, boasts a staggering net worth of $45 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His journey to fame accelerated in 2009 when he emerged as the runner-up on the eighth season of "American Idol." Since then, Adam Lambert has embarked on a remarkably successful career, reaping rewards from multiple sources. As Lambert and Queen prepare to take over the Madison Square Garden stage on October 12 and 13, 2023 as part of “The Rhapsody Tour” stop in NYC, here's a look at Lambert's earnings, assets, and more.

Adam Lambert's wealth is the result of a multifaceted career that spans music, acting, and endorsements. As a solo artist, he has released numerous albums, including his debut "For Your Entertainment" in 2009, which impressively debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. His hit single, "Whataya Want from Me," earned him a Grammy nomination. Lambert has sold over 3 million albums and 5 million singles as a solo artist.

Adam Lambert attends the Nordoff and Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2023. Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images

Salary

The singer-songwriter's earnings have been consistently boosted by his participation in world tours, both as a solo artist and as the lead singer for the iconic rock band Queen during their global excursions. His performances with Queen have received critical acclaim, cementing his status as one of the greatest live performers in music history.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Adam Lambert has been the face of several high-profile endorsements. He has been featured in AT&T commercials, and Delta Air Lines ads, and has endorsed the Fiat 500 family of vehicles.

Adam Lambert's assets

Adam Lambert's financial portfolio extends to real estate. In 2014, he invested $3 million in a 3,800-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills. Over the years, he has listed this property for sale, showcasing his knack for real estate investments. In 2018, Lambert acquired a sprawling 5,000-square-foot, 14-room home in the Hollywood Hills for $6.5 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert)

Adam Lambert's net worth over the years

2021 $35 Million 2022 $38 Million 2023 $45 Million

Instagram 1.8 Million followers Twitter 2.2 Million followers Facebook 4.7 Million followers Youtube 1.69 Million followers

Adam Lambert is an openly gay artist who has been in relationships with Finnish TV personality Sauli Koskinen from November 2010 to April 2013 and model Javi Costa Polo from March to November 2019.

Lambert's philanthropic efforts are commendable. He has supported organizations such as DonorsChoose, MusiCares, charity: water, and The Trevor Project. In 2019, he founded the Feel Something Foundation, dedicated to LGBTQ+ human rights. Lambert has also participated in charity concerts, including a performance with Queen and Elton John to raise funds for the Olena Pinchuk ANTIAIDS Foundation.

Adam Lambert's talent and contributions to the entertainment industry have garnered numerous awards and honors. Notable accolades include the Teen Choice Award for Male Reality/Variety Star (2009), Young Hollywood Award for Artist of the Year (2009), UR Fav International Video Award for "Whataya Want from Me" at Canada's MuchMusic Video Awards (2010), Davidson/Valentini Award at the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards (2013), GLAAD Award for Outstanding Music Artist (2013), and being named one of People magazine's Most Beautiful People (2010).

Adam Lambert visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios/Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

How did Adam Lambert rise to fame?

Adam Lambert gained fame by finishing as the runner-up on the eighth season of "American Idol" in 2009.

What are some of Adam Lambert's hit songs?

Some of Adam Lambert's hit songs include "Whataya Want from Me" and "If I Had You."

Does Adam Lambert have any philanthropic endeavors?

Adam Lambert is known for his philanthropic work, including supporting LGBTQ+ rights through the Feel Something Foundation and participating in charity concerts.

Is Adam Lambert married?

No, Adam Lambert is single.