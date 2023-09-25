|Name
Susan Sarandon's Net Worth
Susan Sarandon, one of the most successful artists of her generation, has appeared in many films and earned a ton of money over the years. The actor has been nominated for six Emmys. In addition to screen, she is celebrated figure in the theatre world. She is also a dedicated politician who won awards for her philanthropic work. As of 2023, her net worth is somewhere around $60 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.
Susan Sarandon's Sources of Income
She became a household name in the 1980s with the success of "Bull Durham". According to Parade, she has been in more than 174 movies. She reportedly earned close to $1.2 million for her movie, "Rocky Horror Picture Show". It was also reported that she received a whopping $5 million for her role in the movie "Dead Man Walking", and $1 million for her role in "Maybe I Do."
Susan Sarandon's Assets
Sarandon has worked on her real estate portfolio extensively over the years. She owns a duplex for which she paid an extra $3.5 million to her husband in order to gain complete ownership after her split from him. She also owns a penthouse in Chelsea, Manhattan that she bought for a cool $1.75 million. In July 2020, she listed her six-bedroom Chelsea duplex for $7.9 million. Apart from this she also owns an apartment in Brooklyn for $900,000.She also owns a collection of cars. She owns a Porsche, Lamborghini, Range Rover, Chevrolet, etc.
Susan Sarandon's Social Media
|1.6M
Susan Sarandon's Early Life and Career
Susan Abigail Tomalin was born in New York City on October 4, 1946 but raised in New Jersey alongside 8 siblings in a Roman Catholic household. She attended the Catholic University of America and studied drama. She met her husband Chris Sarandon during college. Sarandon kept her surname even after getting a divorce.
She began her career with the movie "Joe", in which she played a teen who becomes involved with drugs and degeneracy. She continued to impress the critics and was even nominated for Best Actress after her performance in "Thelma & Louise," a cult classic film. She went on to appear in movies like "Stepmom", "Little Women" and "Anywhere But Here."
Activism
She is known for her social and political endevors. Over the years she has been involved with various organizations and movements. She has publicly lent her support to figures like Bernie Sanders and criticized people like Hillary Clinton. She has supported many civil rights movements and has campaigned to end the death penalty in America.
Susan Sarandon's Personal Life
Susan Sarandon was married to Chris Sarandon. After their split, she dated David Bowie and Sean Penn. She was in a long-term relationship with filmmaker Franco Ammuri as well. They have a daughter, Eva Amurri, who is an actress. She later began a relationship with Tim Robbins and they have two sons together.
Susann Sarandon's Awards
Susann Sarandon has won numerous awards over the years. She won the Academy Award in the year 1996 for her role in the movie, "Dead Man Walking." She has also won awards like the BAFTA Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Awards, and more.
FAQs
Is Susan Sarandon in a relationship?
She was married to Tim Robbins but the couple split after almost 20 years. Susan Sarandon is single now.
Are Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts friends?
Yes, the "Stepmom" co-stars have been friends for a long time now.
