Name Susan Sarandon Net Worth $60 Million Sources of Income Acting, Voice Acting, and more Gender Female Date of Birth Oct 4, 1946 Age 76 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Activist

Also Read: What Is Former Football Quarterback, Investor and Sports Commentator Steve Young’s Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon)

Susan Sarandon, one of the most successful artists of her generation, has appeared in many films and earned a ton of money over the years. The actor has been nominated for six Emmys. In addition to screen, she is celebrated figure in the theatre world. She is also a dedicated politician who won awards for her philanthropic work. As of 2023, her net worth is somewhere around $60 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

She became a household name in the 1980s with the success of "Bull Durham". According to Parade, she has been in more than 174 movies. She reportedly earned close to $1.2 million for her movie, "Rocky Horror Picture Show". It was also reported that she received a whopping $5 million for her role in the movie "Dead Man Walking", and $1 million for her role in "Maybe I Do."

Also Read: What Is Tia Mowry's Net Worth?

Also Read: Donald Bellisario Has Penned Thrilling Storylines for TV Screens; Here's His Journey and Net Worth

Sarandon has worked on her real estate portfolio extensively over the years. She owns a duplex for which she paid an extra $3.5 million to her husband in order to gain complete ownership after her split from him. She also owns a penthouse in Chelsea, Manhattan that she bought for a cool $1.75 million. In July 2020, she listed her six-bedroom Chelsea duplex for $7.9 million. Apart from this she also owns an apartment in Brooklyn for $900,000.She also owns a collection of cars. She owns a Porsche, Lamborghini, Range Rover, Chevrolet, etc.

Instagram 1.6M

Susan Abigail Tomalin was born in New York City on October 4, 1946 but raised in New Jersey alongside 8 siblings in a Roman Catholic household. She attended the Catholic University of America and studied drama. She met her husband Chris Sarandon during college. Sarandon kept her surname even after getting a divorce.

She began her career with the movie "Joe", in which she played a teen who becomes involved with drugs and degeneracy. She continued to impress the critics and was even nominated for Best Actress after her performance in "Thelma & Louise," a cult classic film. She went on to appear in movies like "Stepmom", "Little Women" and "Anywhere But Here."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon)

She is known for her social and political endevors. Over the years she has been involved with various organizations and movements. She has publicly lent her support to figures like Bernie Sanders and criticized people like Hillary Clinton. She has supported many civil rights movements and has campaigned to end the death penalty in America.

Susan Sarandon was married to Chris Sarandon. After their split, she dated David Bowie and Sean Penn. She was in a long-term relationship with filmmaker Franco Ammuri as well. They have a daughter, Eva Amurri, who is an actress. She later began a relationship with Tim Robbins and they have two sons together.

Susann Sarandon has won numerous awards over the years. She won the Academy Award in the year 1996 for her role in the movie, "Dead Man Walking." She has also won awards like the BAFTA Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Awards, and more.

Susan Sarandon | Getty Images | Theo Wargo

Is Susan Sarandon in a relationship?

She was married to Tim Robbins but the couple split after almost 20 years. Susan Sarandon is single now.

Are Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts friends?

Yes, the "Stepmom" co-stars have been friends for a long time now.

More from MARKETREALIST

Andy Garcia is Known for His Political Opinion as Much as on Screen Dialogues; Here's His Net Worth

What is Legendary Actor Sam Elliot's Net Worth?