Name Mary Elizabeth Winstead Net Worth $6 Million Sources of Income Acting, Music Gender Female Date of Birth Nov 28, 1984 Age 39 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer, Film Producer

American actress, producer, and singer Mary Elizabeth Winstead is best known for playing Jessica Bennet on the NBC soap opera, "Passions," which aired from 1999 to 2000. With more than 50 acting credits to her name, she has been part of hit movies like "Final Destination 3," "Fargo," and "And Mercy Street." As of 2023, her net worth is around $6 Million.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead | Getty Images | Photo by Kate Green

In 1997, Winstead made her TV debut with a role in an episode of "Touched by an Angel." She was later seen in the show "Promised Land" and in the TV movie "The Long Road Home." Besides working in the soap opera, "Passions," she gained recognition as Sophia Donner in the drama "Wolf Lake." Moreover, she appeared in movies like, "Then Came Jones" and "Monster Island."

In 2005, Winstead starred in her first feature film, the supernatural horror movie, "The Ring Two." This was followed by her appearances in films like "Final Destination 3" and "Factory Girl." Her works in Quentin Tarantino's "Death Proof" and "Live Free or Die Hard," earned her critical acclaim.

In 2010, the actress was seen in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" alongside Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Michael Cera, and Brie Larson. One of her most popular roles includes playing the real-life nurse Mary Phinney in the Civil War drama called "Mercy Street." She was also part of the cast of Disney+ "Star Wars" series "Ahsoka."

Winstead's unexpected a cappella rendition of The Shirelles' "Baby It's You" for Tarantino's "Death Proof" stunned the cast. Collaborating with music producer Thai Long Ly, she co-wrote "Warmth of Him." Later, she formed the band Got a Girl with Dan the Automator, releasing the album "I Love You but I Must Drive Off This Cliff Now" in 2014. Winstead's guest appearances include songs with Deltron 3030, Honus Honus, and Portugal. The Man.

(L-R) Diana Lee Inosanto, Ivanna Sakhno, Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead | Photo by Jeff Spicer | Getty Images for Disney

Winstead was born on November 28, 1984, in North Carolina. She is the youngest of five siblings. After her family moved to Utah, she began taking classes at Peruvian Park Elementary. She also attended the summer program at Chicago Joffrey Ballet and was even a member of the International Children's Choir.

In 2010, Winstead married filmmaker Riley Stearns whom she met on a cruise when she was only 18. The actress has worked in many of his films, including "Faults." However, the two got divorced in 2017, after which she started dating her "Fargo" co-star, Ewan McGregor. They had a son in 2021 and they got married in 2022.

Getty Images | Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor | Photo by Amy Sussman

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA: Winner (2017)

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA: Nominated (2018)

Critics Choice Awards: Nominated (2018, 2007)

Daytime Emmy Awards: Nominated (2013)

Hollywood Film Awards: WInner (2006)

Film Independent Spirit Awards: Nominated (2013)

MTV Movie + TV Awards: Nominated (2021)

Screen Actors Guild Awards: Nominated (2007)

Teen Choice Awards: Nominated (2011)

How did Ewan McGregor meet Mary Elizabeth Winstead?

Ewan McGregor met Mary Elizabeth Winstead on the sets of "Fargo."

How old is Mary Elizabeth Winstead?

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 39 years old.

