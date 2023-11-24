What is Actress-Model Denise Richards' Net Worth?

Name Denise Richards Net Worth $12 Million Sources of Income Acting, Modeling Gender Female Date of Birth Feb 17, 1971 Age 52 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Model, Television producer

Actress, model and reality star Denise Richards has appeared in many TV shows during the '90s. Some of her famous works include, "Saved by the Bell", "Beverly Hills, 90210", "Seinfeld", "Melrose Place", and "Doogie Howser." However, the two films, "Starship Troopers" and "Wild Things", catapulted her to international fame. Her work in these two films helped her bag films like "Undercover Brother", "Scary Movie" and "Love Actually" and she was also seen guest starring in famous sitcoms like "Friends", where she was seen as Ross and Monica's cousin. As of 2023, Denise Richards' net worth is $12 Million.

The main source of her income was from the work she did on TV shows and films. She later launched her own fragrance and skincare line that helped her to increase her earnings.

Other ventures

Denise Richards started as a model and was featured in tons of magazines including Redbook, GQ, and Self. She has also collaborated with many brands and appeared in ads for Pepsi and in print ads for various beauty brands. She was also seen in The Flex Belt and was the brand ambassador of Oro Gold Cosmetics. She launched her fragrance in 2012 and later a skincare line called CBme Beauty.

Richards started as a model and traveled all over the world to appear in photoshoots and commercials. She did a lot of TV shows through the '90s and later appeared in the movie "Starship Troopers" which became her breakthrough role. She was later nominated for the Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Female Newcomer after the film grossed $121.2 million worldwide.

She was later seen in the erotic thriller called, "Wild Things" in which she was seen alongside Neve Campbell, Kevin Bacon, and Matt Dillion. Richards was then cast in "The World is Not Enough" from the James Bond series in 1999, but was criticized and even dubbed as the worst "Bond girl" of all time.

She continued to appear in many more movies and TV shows including, "Sex, Love & Secrets." She later competed in the show "Dancing with the Stars" and was seen as Debra on the TV show "Blue Mountain State".

She bought a huge house in the LA suburb of Hidden Hills right after her divorce for $4.4 million. She then renovated the house and listed it for around $7.75 million. However, she could not find any buyers and later had to accept $4.6 million.

Denise Richards was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2005. She filed for a divorce when she was pregnant with their second daughter in March of 2005. She also sought a restraining order as she was receiving death threats from Sheen at the time. In 2010, Sheen gave up joint custody of their daughters. Richards was later awarded the temporary custody of Sheen's twin sons which he went on to have with his new wife Brooke Mueller after the kids were removed from their home by child protective services due to concerns over drug use.

She later adopted a third daughter as a single parent and began dating Aaron Phypers in December 2017. The two got married in 2018.

Outside of her career, she is known for being involved in a lot of charity work. She is an animal welfare advocate and also supports the Dave Thomas Foundation, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Feeding America, and many more. Richards has also walked the runway for numerous charity fashion shows including Susan G. Komen's Fashion for the Cure.

Was Denise Richards married to Charlie Sheen?

Yes, the two were married from 2002 to 2005.

Did Denise Richards appear in "Friends"?

Yes, she appeared in the episode "The One with Ross and Monica's Cousin."

