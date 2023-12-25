Name Lorraine Bracco Net Worth $14 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth Oct 2, 1954 Age 69 years Nationality American Profession Actor, model, producer, director

Also Read: From Association With 'SNL' to Writing Comedy Films: Colin Jost's Career and Net Worth

The popular American actress Lorraine Bracco is best known for her iconic role in the show, "The Sopranos," and has a $14 million net worth thanks to a sparkling career. She began her career as a model and appeared in Italian films during the 1980s, but stardom came to her with a role in the iconic Martin Scorsese gangster movie, "Goodfellas."

Lorraine Bracco | Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Acting had been Bracco's main source of income ever since the '80s, when she began her career by working as a DJ for Radio Luxembourg and appearing in the show, "Crime Story." Her first major role came with the 1986 film, "Camorra," followed by movies like "Someone to Watch Over Me," "The Pick-Up Artist," "Sea of Love," and more.

Also Read: Nick Bosa Remains a Strong Defensive Player in NFL Despite His Injury; Here's His Net Worth

Bracco's other works include "Medicine Man," "Switch," "Traces of Red," and "Even Cowgirls Get the Blues." A decade after "Goodfellas", Bracco auditioned for crime series "The Sopranos," and bagged the role in 1999. She earned critical acclaim for her performance on the show and even won three consecutive Emmy Award nominations for it.

Cashing in on her success in showbiz, Bracco lanched her own wine collection called Bracco Wines, which gained recognition on Bravo's Top Chef Season 1 finale in 2006, where she was a guest judge. She continued to appear on TV with "Throwdown! with Bobby Flay" and "TNT's Rizzoli & Isles." Post-2016, she had recurring roles in "Dice" and "Blue Bloods."

Also Read: He Played the Mafia Crime Boss in ‘The Sopranos'; What Was James Gandolfini's Net Worth?

In 2020, Bracco starred in "Jacir," delivering a powerful performance, and also featured in the HGTV series, "My Big Italian Adventure," showcasing the renovation of a 200-year-old house in Sambuca di Sicilia. More recently, she lent her voice to Sofia the Seagull in Robert Zemeckis' 2022 "Pinocchio" remake.

Instagram 64,900 Followers Twitter 77,300 Followers Facebook 62,300 Followers

Please tune in to @ABC7NY tomorrow Sat., May 6th at 7pm to see this important special “Protect our Children: Surviving the System” So proud to work with @felix4change ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eyZXtgTRX2 — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 5, 2023

Bracco grew up in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn alongside two siblings. Two years after graduating from high school, Braccio moved to France in the mid-70s to follow her passion for modeling. She stayed in France for the next decade and worked with Jean-Paul Gaultier. After taking acting lessons, she entered the showbiz in the 80s.

In 1979, Braccio married Frenchman Daniel Guerard, but the two called it quits in 1982. Together, they have a daughter named Margaux Guerard. She later started dating actor Harvey Keitel and they had a child in 1985.

- Academy Awards, USA: Nominated for "Goodfellas" (1991)

- Chicago Film Critics Association Awards: Nominated for "Goodfellas" (1991)

- Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominated for "The Sopranos" (2007,2001, 2000)

- Screen Actors Guild Awards: Winner for "The Sopranos" (2008)

- Screen Actors Guild Awards: Nominated "The Sopranos" (2007, 2005)

- Golden Globe Awards: Nominated for Best TV Actress in a Drama (2000, 2001, 2002)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Bracco (@braccoabroad)

What was Lorraine Bracco's role in "Goodfellas"?

In the Martin Scorsese movie, "Goodfellas," Lorraine Bracco played the role of Karen.

Was Lorraine Bracco romantically linked to Harvey Keitel?

Yes, the actress was in a relationship with Harvey Keitel for twelve long years.

Which is Lorraine Bracco's most popular movie?

Bracco's most popular movie appearances include "Goodfellas," "Medicine Man," and "The Basketball Diaries" among others.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is MLB Sensation Justin Verlander's Net Worth?

Baseball Star Mike Trout has the Second-Most Valued Contract in North America; Here's His Net Worth