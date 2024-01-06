Name Liev Schreiber Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Income Acting, Voice Acting, Producing Gender Male Date of Birth October 4, 1967 Age 56 years Nationality American Profession Actor

Also Read: TikToker Shocked After Paying for Subscription She had Cancelled; Here's how to Avoid Such Costs

Popular for his role in the "Scream" movie franchise and later for films such as "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," celebrated American actor, producer, and screenwriter Liev Schreiber has earned a $40 million net worth. Apart from on-screen appearances, he is also famous for narrating the HBO series "Hard Knocks" and has voiced the supervillain Kingpin in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Liev Schreiber | Getty Images | Elsa

Acting has been Schreiber's key source of income ever since he gained widespread recognition as Cotton Weary in the "Scream" trilogy, which opened doors to big-budget studio productions for him. He was also celebrated for his contributions to independent films like "Walking and Talking," "The Daytrippers," and "Big Night."

Also Read: TikToker Reveals how She Saves up on Grocery Bills Thanks to a Hidden Perk of Her Cleaning Job

His portrayal of Orson Welles in the HBO movie "RKO 281," earned him several nominations. Schreiber also played supporting roles in studio films like Ron Howard's "Ransom," "The Hurricane," and "The Sum of All Fears." The 2004 remake of "The Manchurian Candidate" and the 2006 film "The Omen" were particularly significant for Schreiber, as was his role in the 2001 film "Kate & Leopold."

Known for Shakespearean plays, Schreiber's performance in "Hamlet" in a 1999 revival at The Public Theater received praise, and his role in "Henry V" in a 2003 Central Park production earned critical acclaim. He has also lent his voice to numerous documentaries, PBS series, and commercials. His narration for HBO's "Hard Knocks" and documentaries like "Magic & Bird: A Courtship of Rivals" and "Broad Street Bullies" has been widely recognized.

Also Read: Amazon Unearths Refund Scam Facilitated by its own Employees; Here's how They did it

Thank you @Uber & @dkhos for answering our @BluCheckUkraine call for funding to support our emergency response to the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse in #Ukraine. Their generosity is supporting @MoveUkraine deliver water right now. You can add your support at https://t.co/HUyXfCrRjX pic.twitter.com/1zTVgLdnJN — Liev Schreiber (@LievSchreiber) June 12, 2023

In 2005, Schreiber explored direction and writing with his film adaptation of Jonathan Safran Foer's short story, "Everything Is Illuminated." He won a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for his role in the Broadway revival of "Glengarry Glen Ross" in 2005. On the small screen, his role in the Showtime drama series "Ray Donovan" earned him five Golden Globe Award nominations and three Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

He then starred in critically acclaimed films like "Spotlight," which won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. His return to Broadway in "Les Liaisons Dangereuses" and his role in the film "Human Capital" was a huge success. He contributed to animated films, such as "Isle of Dogs" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Instagram 547,000 Followers Twitter X 225,600 Followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liev Schreiber (@lievschreiber)

Schreiber was born Isaac Liev Schreiber on October 4, 1967, in San Francisco, California. He studied acting at the Yale School of Drama and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He had two children with Naomi Watts, but the two parted ways in 2016. He then got hitched in 2023 with Taylor Neisen and the couple recently bought a home in New York for around $5 million.

Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber | Getty Images | Theo Wargo

- 2005 Tony Awards: Best Featured Actor in a Play for "Glengarry Glen Ross"

- 2010 Drama Desk Awards: Outstanding Actor in a Play for "A View from the Bridge"

- 2015 Detroit Film Critics Society Awards: Best Supporting Actor for "Spotlight"

- 2015 Gotham Independent Film Awards: Ensemble Performance for "Spotlight"

- 2015 Independent Spirit Awards: Robert Altman Award for "Spotlight"

- 2015 Satellite Awards: Best Cast in a Motion Picture for "Spotlight"

- 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Spotlight

Why was Liev Schreiber in the news recently?

Liev Schreiber made headlines when he married Taylor Neisen in 2023.

Does Liev Schreiber have any kids?

Liev Schreiber has two children: Sasha and Kai.

More from MARKETREALIST

Former Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Stole $22 million Using Team's Virtual Credit Card; Here's How

TikTokers Reveal How to Get Cheap Starbucks Drinks, Starbucks’ ‘Festive Thurs-Yays,’ and More