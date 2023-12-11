Name John Rhys-Davies Net Worth $5 Million Source of Income Acting DOB May 5, 1944 Age 79 years Gender Male Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Screenwriter Nationality Welsh

Also Read: From Country Music Success to Stint in 'Dancing With the Stars': Sara Evans' Career and Net Worth

Remembered for playing the character Sallah by the fans of the "Indiana Jones" franchise, Welsh actor John Rhys-Davies has had a successful career in film and television, and his net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. Apart from the popular franchise, the actor has also appeared in "Lord of the Rings" and Bond film "The Living Daylights."

John Rhys-Davies has earned his net worth primarily through his work in the entertainment industry. He is best known for his roles in iconic film franchises like "Indiana Jones" and "The Lord of the Rings," which have contributed significantly to his income.

John Rhys-Davies attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square/ Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Also Read: Jennifer Grey's Stardom After 'Dirty Dancing' was Overshadowed by a Tragedy; Here's Her Net Worth

Year Earnings 2021 $4 Million 2022 $4.5 Million 2023 $5 Million

Also Read: Dierks Bentley is Touted as Country Music's Next Big Artist After Taylor Swift; Here's His Net Worth

Rhys-Davies was born on May 5, 1944, in Salisbury, Wiltshire, England. He spent his childhood in Africa and later moved to Wales. He received his education at the University of East Anglia and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Actor John Rhys-Davies attends SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Channel Broadcasts From Comic-Con 2015 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego/ GettyImages/ Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

He was married to Suzanne Wilkinson, with whom he had two children, before their separation in 1985. In 2004, Rhys-Davies began a relationship with Lisa Manning, with whom he has a daughter. He divides his time between residences in New Zealand and the Isle of Man.

Throughout his career, Rhys-Davies has garnered recognition for his outstanding performances, and he received an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Vasco Rodrigues in the miniseries "Shōgun." He is also part of the SAG Award-winning cast for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King."

Jonathan Rhys-Davies during Celebration of New Zealand Filmmaking and Creative Talent at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States/ GettyImages/Photo by Donato Sardella/WireImage for Couch Nobelius Media PR

How did John Rhys-Davies build his net worth through salary?

Rhys-Davies' early film career in the 1970s and 1980s, including roles in movies like "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "The Living Daylights," played a crucial role in building his net worth through salary.

Is John Rhys-Davies married and does he have children?

John Rhys-Davies was previously married to Suzanne Wilkinson, with whom he had two children. In 2004, Rhys-Davies began a relationship with Lisa Manning, with whom he has a daughter.

Where does John Rhys-Davies live?

John Rhys-Davies divides his time between New Zealand and the Isle of Man.

What awards has John Rhys-Davies received throughout his career?

John Rhys-Davies received an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Vasco Rodrigues in the miniseries "Shōgun" and is part of the SAG Award-winning cast for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King."

What are John Rhys-Davies' most famous roles?

John Rhys-Davies is best known for portraying Sallah in the "Indiana Jones" films and Gimli in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Does John Rhys-Davies have any upcoming projects?

While John Rhys-Davies continues to be active in the entertainment industry, specific upcoming projects are not available at this time.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is the Net Worth of Talented Actor, Singer, and Voice Actor Nathan Fillion?

What Is 'Mad Men' Fame Matthew Weiner's Net Worth?