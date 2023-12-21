What Is 'Breaking Bad' Actor Jesse Plemons' Net Worth?

Name Jesse Plemons Net Worth $15 Million Sources of Income Acting and Singing Gender Male Date of Birth April 2, 1988 Age 35 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Guitarist, Singer

American actor Jesse Plemons is known for appearing in TV shows like "Breaking Bad" and "Friday Night Lights". He began his career in the entertainment industry as a child actor and has since worked in movies such as "The Homesman," "Bridge of Spies," and "The Master." Plemons has amassed a net worth of $15 million.

Jesse Plemons | Getty Images | Photo by Lionel Hahn

At just three, Plemons was seen in ads for brands like Coca-Cola, and by the time he turned eight, he was already booking roles as a background performer. Moreover, he worked as a child actor in movies like "All the Pretty Horses" and "Varsity Blues."

In 2000, Plemons acted in various shows, including "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch," and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." His role in "Grey's Anatomy" as well as "Children on Their Birthdays" earned him widespread acclaim. His breakthrough came with the 2006 drama series "Friday Night Lights."

In 2012, Plemons was in movies like "Battleship" and "The Master." The same year, he bagged a role in the hit AMC drama "Breaking Bad." Later, he made appearances in the spin-off movie "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" where he reprised his character. His other works include "Other People," "Bridge of Spies," and "Black Mass."

Getty Images | Jesse Plemons | Photo by Rick Kern

In 2015, he co-starred in the second season of the TV show "Fargo," portraying Ed Blumquist, a butcher. For his performance, he was nominated for an Emmy Award. The following year, he was seen in the film "Other People" and later appeared in Steven Spielberg's historical drama "The Post."

In 2020, the actor performed in movies like "I'm Thinking of Ending Things," which earned him a nomination for a Gotham Independent Film Award. He was also seen in the critically acclaimed film "Judas and the Black Messiah" and the Disney film "Jungle Cruise."

In 2023, the actor took on a prominent role alongside Elizabeth Olsen in the HBO Max true crime series "Love & Death" and played a lead role in the western-thriller "Killers of the Flower Moon." Reportedly, he signed for a supporting role in the Netflix political thriller series "Zero Day," directed by Lesli Linka Glatter.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst | Photo by Neilson Barnard | Getty Images

Plemons was born on April 2, 1988, in Dallas, Texas. He was raised in Mart, Texas, with his older sister, Jill. He graduated from the Texas Tech University Independent School District, a distance learning program.

After dating his Fargo co-star Kirsten Dunst for some time, the two got engaged in 2017. They tied the knot in 2022, and together, they have two children.

Screen Actors Guild Award 2013: Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad"

Critics' Choice Television Award 2015: Best Supporting Actor in a Movie/Miniseries for "Breaking Bad"

How did Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons meet?

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons met on the sets of "Fargo."

When did Jesse Plemons appear in "Breaking Bad"?

Jesse Plemons was seen in the famous show, "Breaking Bad," from 2012 to 2013.

What is Jesse Plemons known for?

Jesse Plemons is known for playing Landry Clarke on NBC's "Friday Night Lights."

