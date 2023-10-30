Name Christoph Waltz Net Worth $30 Million Salary $6 Million Annual Income $3.47 Million Source of Income Acting DOB Oct 4, 1956 Age 67 years old Gender Male Profession Actor Nationality Austrian

From the menacing Nazi officer in "Inglorious Basterds" to James Bond's crafty archnemesis, versatile Austrian actor Christoph Waltz took Hollywood by storm, and carved his own place to earn his $30 million net worth. During his journey to the limelight across three decades, his portrayal of SS Colonel Hans Landa in Quentin Tarantino's 2009 masterpiece "Inglourious Basterds," catapulted Waltz into international stardom.

Acting is the main source of income for Waltz, who boasts of an extensive filmography, with over 120 acting credits to his name. His notable works include "Carnage" (2011), "Django Unchained" (2012), "Horrible Bosses 2" (2014), "Big Eyes" (2014), and "Most Dangerous Game" (2020).

In addition to acting, Waltz has explored various aspects of the entertainment industry. He tried his hand at writing and directing, with projects such as the 2000 TV movie "Wenn Man Sich Traut." In 2019, he directed the film "Georgetown" and the 2020 TV movie "Fidelio." He also co-produced the 2013 film "The Zero Theorem."

Christoph Waltz attends Netflix's Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Los Angeles Tastemaker Screening at ROSS HOUSE on November 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaPhoto by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Netflix

Apart from his work in films and TV shows, Waltz has dabbled in endorsements. He has lent his popularity to brands such as CoverGirl, Deutsche Telekom, and Ikea, adding to his substantial income.

Christoph Waltz attends The Los Angeles Philharmonic's 20th Anniversary Gala honoring Frank Gehry at Walt Disney Concert Hall on October 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California/ Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Year Earnings 2021 $16 Million 2022 $20 million 2023 $30 Million

The star who is popular among cinema fans for his memorable scenes in Tarantino movies, has 172,000 followers on Instagram.

Waltz's personal life reveals a layered, and he was married to dance therapist Jacqueline Rauch for 17 years, during which time they have three children, a son named Leon and two daughters, Miriam and Rachel. Following their divorce, Waltz married costume designer Judith Holste, and the couple has a daughter together.

Waltz's linguistic abilities are impressive, with fluency in German, French, and English. His dual citizenship reflects his close ties to both Germany and Austria. While born in Austria, his father secured German citizenship for him, making him an official Austrian citizen only in 2010.

Christoph Waltz attends the "Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio" World Premiere, during the 66th BFI London Film Festival/ Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Waltz has received numerous awards including,

Academy Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, for "Inglourious Basterds" in 2010 and "Django Unchained" in 2013.

He has also earned prestigious BAFTA Awards and Golden Globes.

What is Christoph Waltz's most famous role?

Christoph Waltz gained international recognition for his portrayal of SS Colonel Hans Landa in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds."

How many languages does Christoph Waltz speak fluently?

Christoph Waltz is fluent in three languages: German, French, and English.

Has Christoph Waltz won any Academy Awards?

Yes, Christoph Waltz has won two Academy Awards for his supporting roles in "Inglourious Basterds" and "Django Unchained."

