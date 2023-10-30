Christoph Waltz Took Hollywood by Storm With His Role in 'Inglorious Basterds'; Here's His Net worth
What is Christoph Waltz's net worth?
From the menacing Nazi officer in "Inglorious Basterds" to James Bond's crafty archnemesis, versatile Austrian actor Christoph Waltz took Hollywood by storm, and carved his own place to earn his $30 million net worth. During his journey to the limelight across three decades, his portrayal of SS Colonel Hans Landa in Quentin Tarantino's 2009 masterpiece "Inglourious Basterds," catapulted Waltz into international stardom.
What are Christoph Waltz's sources of income?
Acting is the main source of income for Waltz, who boasts of an extensive filmography, with over 120 acting credits to his name. His notable works include "Carnage" (2011), "Django Unchained" (2012), "Horrible Bosses 2" (2014), "Big Eyes" (2014), and "Most Dangerous Game" (2020).
In addition to acting, Waltz has explored various aspects of the entertainment industry. He tried his hand at writing and directing, with projects such as the 2000 TV movie "Wenn Man Sich Traut." In 2019, he directed the film "Georgetown" and the 2020 TV movie "Fidelio." He also co-produced the 2013 film "The Zero Theorem."
Endorsement deals
Apart from his work in films and TV shows, Waltz has dabbled in endorsements. He has lent his popularity to brands such as CoverGirl, Deutsche Telekom, and Ikea, adding to his substantial income.
Earnings growth by year
Social media following
The star who is popular among cinema fans for his memorable scenes in Tarantino movies, has 172,000 followers on Instagram.
Personal life
Waltz's personal life reveals a layered, and he was married to dance therapist Jacqueline Rauch for 17 years, during which time they have three children, a son named Leon and two daughters, Miriam and Rachel. Following their divorce, Waltz married costume designer Judith Holste, and the couple has a daughter together.
Waltz's linguistic abilities are impressive, with fluency in German, French, and English. His dual citizenship reflects his close ties to both Germany and Austria. While born in Austria, his father secured German citizenship for him, making him an official Austrian citizen only in 2010.
Awards and accolades
Waltz has received numerous awards including,
Academy Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, for "Inglourious Basterds" in 2010 and "Django Unchained" in 2013.
He has also earned prestigious BAFTA Awards and Golden Globes.
FAQs
What is Christoph Waltz's most famous role?
Christoph Waltz gained international recognition for his portrayal of SS Colonel Hans Landa in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds."
How many languages does Christoph Waltz speak fluently?
Christoph Waltz is fluent in three languages: German, French, and English.
Has Christoph Waltz won any Academy Awards?
Yes, Christoph Waltz has won two Academy Awards for his supporting roles in "Inglourious Basterds" and "Django Unchained."
