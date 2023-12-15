What Is 'Law and Order' Actor Benjamin Bratt's Net Worth?

Name Benjamin Bratt Net Worth $12 Million Sources of Income Acting, Voice Acting, and Production Gender Male Date of Birth Dec 16, 1963 Age 59 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Film Producer

American actor and producer Benjamin Bratt is best known for his performances in films like "Demolition Man," "Traffic," "Thumbsucker," "The River Wild," "Bright Angel," and more. He has also appeared in various TV shows and has done voice acting in many animated feature films. In 2017, he produced the popular film, "Dolores." As of 2023, his net worth is around $12 million.

Bratt began his career in 1990 with the drama, "Bright Angel." He was soon seen in crime films like, "Chains of Gold" and "One Good Cop." In 1993, he appeared in the crime epic "Blood in Blood Out." Later, he played the role of Officer Alfredo Garcia in the science-fiction action film "Demolition Man."

In 1994, he was seen in the films "Clear and Present Danger" and "The River Wild." A couple of years later, he produced the movie "Follow Me Home." In the 2000s, he appeared in five major films, including "The Next Best Thing," "The Last Producer," "Miss Congeniality" and "Red Planet."

On television, Bratt worked in "Knightwatch" and "Nasty Boys." He was also seen in the television film, "After the Storm" and in one episode of the sitcom "Frasier." He starred in the NBC military drama, "E-Ring." In 2010, he bagged a recurring role in the hit sitcom, "Modern Family." He soon joined the main cast of the medical drama "Private Practice" and played Dr. Jake Reilly from 2011 to 2013.

Bratt previously owned a $2.4 million home in Los Angeles. In 2019, he listed the home for sale at $4.8 million but later accepted $4.3 million for the house. He also owned a house in San Francisco which he sold in 2007 for $1.9 million. He sold his NYC apartment in 2010 for $2.5 million.

Bratt was born on December 16, 1963, in San Francisco, California. He has German and English ancestry on his father's side and Peruvian Quechuan descent on his mother's side. When he was only three years old, his parents decided to part ways. He was then raised by his mother. He studied at Lowell High School and later attended the University of California, where he got a BFA degree.

From 1998 to 2001, Bratt dated actor Julia Roberts. He then began a relationship with Talisa Soto, whom he married in 2002. The couple have a daughter Sophia and son Mateo.

ALMA Award: Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for "Law & Order" (1998)

ALMA Award: Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for "Law & Order" (1999)

ALMA Award: Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for "Piñero" (2002)

ALMA Award: Actor in Television - Drama for "The Cleaner" (2009)

Did Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt date?

Yes, the two dated from 1998 to 2001.

Why is Benjamin Bratt famous?

Benjamin Bratt is widely recognized for his role as Rey Curtis on the TV series "Law & Order."