Aaron Judge Net Worth $50 Million

Aaron Judge, the towering American professional baseball player, has established himself as one of the premier sluggers in the sport and has earned a $50 million net worth so far. Born in Linden, California, in April 1992, Judge's journey to stardom is as remarkable as his on-field achievements. Standing at 6 feet 7 inches and weighing 282 pounds, he became a three-sport star athlete at Linden High School, excelling in baseball, basketball, and football. His exceptional talent and dedication to sports paved the way for his professional baseball success.

Image Source: GettyImages/Photo by Elsa

His wealth skyrocketed after he broke Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record on October 4, 2022, hitting his 62nd home run against the Texas Rangers.

Judge's wealth primarily stems from various sources, including his MLB salary, lucrative endorsement deals, business ventures, and investments. His prowess on the field has not only earned him substantial contracts but has also attracted endorsement deals with major brands like Pepsi and Adidas.

Aaron Judge's salary growth reflects his growing influence in the baseball arena. He initially signed a 1-year $1.8 million contract upon joining the New York Yankees in 2013. In the subsequent years, his annual earnings increased significantly, reaching a peak of $19 million in 2022. His decision to decline a 7-year, $213.5 million extension in favor of a 1-year deal proved strategic, as he later signed a monumental 9-year $360 million contract with the Yankees in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation (@allriseofficial)

Beyond the baseball diamond, he was an Under Armour athlete, and currently, he endorses seventeen brands, including Hulu, JBL, Oakley, T-Mobile, and Adidas, with which he signed a substantial deal in 2018.

In 2022, Judge diversified his portfolio by investing in Adrenaline Shoc, a company specializing in sugar-free energy drinks. His investment in the company's series-B product section contributed to its fundraising success, amassing $29 million to date.

Judge has invested in prime real estate, recently acquiring a $40 million penthouse in Cortland at 555 West 22nd Street in Chelsea, New York. Additionally, he resides in a luxurious apartment in Murray Hills. Judge's discerning taste extends to his car collection, which includes a Hennessy Venom F5, Audi RS Q8, Audi A7, Cadillac CTS-V, and Mercedes-Benz GLE63.

Missing baseball and that opening day excitement. We will be back before we know it. Stay home and stay safe! #OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/kf2ff2IA9N — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) March 26, 2020

Year Earnings 2021 $10 Million 2022 $30 Million 2023 $50 MIllion

Social Media Followers Instagram 1.6 Million Followers Twitter 537,900 Followers

Aaron Judge's personal life is characterized by his upbringing in Linden, California, where he was adopted by Patty and Wayne Judge. Despite not meeting his birth parents, he maintains a close bond with his adopted family.

2012 TD Ameritrade College Home Run Derby

All-Star in the 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022 MLB seasons

Image Source: GettyImages/Photo by Mark Blinch

When did Aaron Judge break the American League single-season home run record?

Aaron Judge achieved this milestone on October 4, 2022, hitting his 62nd home run against the Texas Rangers.

What brands does Aaron Judge endorse?

Aaron Judge endorses seventeen brands, including Hulu, Adidas, Pepsi, JBL, and T-Mobile.

