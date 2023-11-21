Name Judd Apatow Net Worth $160 Million Sources of Income Producing, directing, and acting. Gender Male Date of Birth Dec 6, 1967 Age 55 years Nationality United States of America

Profession Producer, director, screenwriter, actor, and Voice actor

Director, producer and writer Judd Apatow is known for his sense of humor. He is one of the founders of Apatow Productions and has directed films like "Funny People", "Trainwreck", "The 40-Year-Old Virgin", and more. Throughout his career, he has been part of several comedy productions for which he has also received tons of accolades and nominations. Apatow started out as a stand-up comedian in the '80s. He has a net worth of $160 million as of 2023.

Most of his fortune is attributed to his role as a producer. He has been part of many box-office successes and has earned from his TV ventures as well. He reportedly signed a deal with HBO to create three different TV shows and the deal made him around $200 million.

He boasts an extensive real estate portfolio with properties in several places in the US. He owned a home worth $4.474 million in Pacific Palisades. The house featured 6,018 square feet of living area with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. He also has another property in Beverly Hills that he paid $1.656 million for. He bought the TV producer Marty Adelstein's home for a massive $18.25 million. He later sold the house for $27 million.

He also owns a condo in Hawaii that he and his wife bought for $4.9 million back in 2009. The couple has another beautiful home on Malibu island which was built in the 1930s and features 2,550 square feet of living space. In 2018, they bought a mansion in Santa Monica that was once owned by William Holden, the iconic actor from Hollywood's Golden Era.

Apatow was born on December 6, 1967, in New York and was raised in a Jewish family. He has two siblings. Their parents separated when they were young. He knew from a young age that he wanted to make a career in comedy and took a job washing dishes at a comedy club on Long Island. He started a comic radio station and somehow managed to get many popular personalities on the show.

After reaching senior year he started performing comedy sets and later graduated from the University of Southern California. By the second year, he had already gotten involved in comedy heavily and decided to drop out of college. After dropping out, he moved to an apartment with Adam Sandler and also made connections with Ben Stiller for whom he later worked as a writer. He has produced movies like, "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy", "the 40-Year-Old Virgin", "And Fun with Dick and Jane". He also had writing credits in the movie "Knocked Up."

In 2016, he produced Pee Wee's Big Holiday, a Pee-Wee Herman film. That year he also got involved in a documentary called "Doc and Darryl."

Judd Apatow | Getty Images | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Judd Apatow is married to actress Leslie Mann. The two tied the knot in 1997 and have two children one of whom is actress Maude Apatow.

FAQs

Why is Judd Apatow famous?

He is known for directing popular movies like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, This is 40, and more.

Are Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow married?

Yes, the two have been married since 1997.