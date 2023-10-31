What Is Emmy-Winning Writer and Actor Tina Fey's Net Worth?

Name Tina Fey Net Worth $75 Million Salary $500K per episode Sources of Income Writer, Actor, Comedian, Voice Actor Gender Female Date of Birth May 18, 1970 Age 53 Sex Female Nationality United States of America Profession Writer, Actor, Comedian, Voice Actor, Screenwriter, Television Producer, Musician

Tina Fey | Getty Images | Marla Aufmuth

American actress, comedian, writer and producer Tina Fey is best known for "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock." She is celebrated as the funniest woman in showbiz and was the first woman lead writer on "SNL." She is also the creator of the Netflix sitcom, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Fey is also known for starring in the critically acclaimed movie "Mean Girls" in which she was seen as Ms Norbory. Her other works include "Baby Mama," "Megamind," "Wine Country," "Soul ", and "Date Night." As of October 2023, Tina Fey's net worth is close to $75 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Tina Fey has been part of Hollywood for decades now and most of her net worth is associated with her career as a writer and actor.

Career highlights

Tina Fey moved to Chicago after attending college where she worked as a receptionist in YMCA during the day and took performance classes at the improvisational comedy troupe The Second City at night. Fey started performing and during her performances, she first met her future husband Jeff Richmond. Fey soon submitted a few scripts to NBC's variety show "Saturday Night Live" and bagged the job as a writer on the show. She reportedly struggled in the beginning but soon got a hand of the place and wrote one of the famous parodies, ABC's "The View."

In the early 2000s, Fey performed in sketches with Jimmy Fallon. Her career catapulted to the next level when "Mean Girls," a movie that she wrote and starred in, went on to earn a massive $130 million at the box office. She then quit "SNL" but appeared on the show from time to time.

She soon came up with "30 Rock", a show based on her experiences as a head writer for "SNL." The show became huge and she ended up bagging the Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. She later starred in films like "Baby Mama," "The Invention of Lying," and more movies. In 2015, Tina Fey created the show " Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", which follows a woman who is settling into life after being rescued from a doomsday cult. The show was extremely loved by critics and garnered loads of appreciation from fans.

Tina Fey owns an apartment in New York City for which she paid $1.9 million in 2005. She and her husband also own a modest condo which Fey uses as an office. She also owns an apartment in the Upper West Side of New York City which she and her husband paid $3.4 million. The home features four bedrooms, a chef's kitchen, a large foyer, and four bathrooms.

Elizabeth Stamatina Fey aka Tina Fey was born on May 18, 1970, in Pennsylvania, US, to a University administrator and a brokerage employee. She reportedly started using the name Tina at a very young age and wanted to be a comedian right since her teenage years. Fey graduated from high school in 1988 and attended the University of Virginia where she studied to become a playwright and an actor. Tina Fey is married to her long-time partner Jeff Richmond who is an improvisational pianist in 2018 and they have two children.

Critics Choice Awards- Nominated in 2016 for "Sisters"

Primetime Emmy Awards- She has won nine of them in the years 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015.

Golden Globes, USA- Nominated in 2010, 2012 and 2013. Winner in 2008, and 2009 for "30 Rock"

Satellite Awards- Nominated in 200, 2008, 2009, and 2010 for "30 Rock"

Teen Choice Awards- Nominated in 2004 and 2005 for "30 Rock"; Winner in 2010 for "Date Night"

Television Critics Association Awards- Nominated in 2009, 2008, and 2007 for "30 Rock"

Tina Fey | Getty Images | Arturo Holmes

What is Tina Fey most famous for?

Fey is known for her works in "Mean Girls" and "Saturday Night Live."

How many Emmys does Tina Fey have?

She has bagged nine Emmy Awards to date.

Who is Tina Fey married to?

Fey is married to Jeff Richmond, an improvisational pianist.

