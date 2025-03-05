ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop smiling after player answers by saying the 'P-word'

Host Steve Harvey didn't miss a chance to roast the girl on the show till she said the word.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" contestants often catch Steve Harvey by surprise when they suddenly blurt out x-rated answers on air. But a lot of times, the questions are to blame as they are designed to seek controversial answers. One contestant, who described herself as a 'Christian girl,' came across such a question and gave an answer that left Harvey with a wide grin.

Screenshot showing Harvey grinning
Screenshot showing Harvey grinning (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The clip of the funny incident was shared by the show's team on social media. In the clip, Harvey called two contestants to the podium to face off and win a chance for their teams to play the survey question, "Name something you like soft but firm." The contestant named Shiela was the first to hit the buzzer, but she seemed quite hesitant to share the answer that was on her mind. Eventually, she mustered up the courage to say "The P-word." Harvey knew what was to follow as he leaned in toward the player with a coy smile, urging her to elaborate.

Screenshots showing the contestant and Harvey's reaction
Screenshots showing the contestant and Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Shiela's face turned red as she laughed out loud to buy her some time. "I'm a little Christian girl," the player explained, not wanting to say the NSFW word out loud. However, Harvey wasn't taking that for an answer, as he kept smiling at the player. Sheila finally gathered the strength to say, "Would it be a penis?"

Screenshots showing the player saying the NSFW answer and Harvey's response to it
Screenshots showing the player saying the NSFW answer and Harvey's response to it (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

At this point, Harvey's smile turned into a full-fledged grin as he successfully got an answer from the contestant. Adding to the fun, the answer showed up on the board as "Guy's 'Shlong.'"  

 

While the audience in the studio laughed out loud, viewers at home also enjoyed the sly move from the long-time host "Steve’s eyeballing her is hysterical," @taintedlove202 commented on the YouTube clip. "I laughed so hard, I was coughing up a storm. Steve's eyeballing her made my day," @KimMariNJ added. Meanwhile, some viewers came out in defense of the player, saying that the question demanded an NSFW answer. "Come on Uncle Steve we all know what she meant give her a pass," @Storm-breaker1022 wrote.

This wasn't the first time that an NSFW question made a woman uncomfortable on Family Feud. Previously, a married contestant named Jenni fell for a survey question that elicited a risque answer. In the viral clip, Harvey asked the survey question, "Name a place you are where you hold on." Since Jenni's family members came up with the most obvious, clean, and correct answers like rollercoaster, speedboat, and airplane, Jenni was left with very few safe options to choose from for the win. Hence, she chose to go for a cheeky guess, saying, "Oh gosh, The bedroom?"

 

The response was funny as she had her husband, Lance, standing right beside her. While the two went in for a double high-five, Harvey complimented the player, saying, "Big Lance in the bedroom!" as he turned to face the board. Unlike Sheila, Jenni's risky and raunchy answer did not show up on the survey board. Luckily, the team was still in the game as the turn went to Lance, who had one last shot.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' team breaks out into a weird dance routine and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
NEWS
'Family Feud' team breaks out into a weird dance routine and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
"I love Steve’s facial reactions to what people say and do. He cracks me up without even having to say a word!" a viewer said.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop smiling after player answers by saying the 'P-word'
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop smiling after player answers by saying the 'P-word'
Host Steve Harvey didn't miss a chance to roast the girl on the show till she said the word.
4 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestants have a dance-off — but it's Drew Carey's wild moves that steal the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestants have a dance-off — but it's Drew Carey's wild moves that steal the show
The host of Price Is Right likes to bust some moves during the commercial breaks.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blast Ryan Seacrest for rejecting player over how she said the word 'safari'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blast Ryan Seacrest for rejecting player over how she said the word 'safari'
The player's pronunciation of the word cost her big money on the show and fans were furious
6 hours ago
Who is Mama Mai on 'Price Is Right'? The special person George Gray has been greeting for years
NEWS
Who is Mama Mai on 'Price Is Right'? The special person George Gray has been greeting for years
Before a fan asked the burning question on X in 2016, viewers of the popular show remained baffled as to who Gray greeted every day on the show.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' producers had to censor contestant's dance moves after it got a bit too wild
NEWS
'Family Feud' producers had to censor contestant's dance moves after it got a bit too wild
The man wanted to show that he wasn't boring despite the serious nature of his job.
8 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'leary cries after hearing founder's story — then Lori surprises everyone
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'leary cries after hearing founder's story — then Lori surprises everyone
The emotional story behind the product even left the most ruthless shark in tears.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' fans thought Steve Harvey was 'having a stroke' after one answer showed up on board
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans thought Steve Harvey was 'having a stroke' after one answer showed up on board
Harvey thought his time was up as he couldn't take the stupid answers on the show anymore.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak’s real height leaves fans wondering why he always looked much shorter next to Vanna White
NEWS
Pat Sajak’s real height leaves fans wondering why he always looked much shorter next to Vanna White
While fans have debated the topic a lot, Sajak addressed the issue long before his retirement.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey seemed offended after reading what was written on player's T-shirt
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey seemed offended after reading what was written on player's T-shirt
Carey made sure he kept reminding the contestant who the new legend on the show was.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert reveals the staggering value of her item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert reveals the staggering value of her item
The guest had no idea that she had the possession of one of the earliest and rarest scriptures.
2 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' player gets too touchy with Drew Carey and then wins an Audi in wild moment
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' player gets too touchy with Drew Carey and then wins an Audi in wild moment
The woman who had it on her bucket list to appear on the show got to drive off in her dream car.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks his mic and throws it at contestant over his wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks his mic and throws it at contestant over his wild answer
Harvey couldn't control his laughter, but the player kept insisting that he was right.
2 days ago
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland chicken thighs noticed one major problem: "They used to have..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland chicken thighs noticed one major problem: "They used to have..."
There has been a surge in the price of eggs due to a shortage as well.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for 'cheating' and helping Travis Kelce's mom win
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for 'cheating' and helping Travis Kelce's mom win
Fans caught Carey red handed as he tried to help mama Kelce in the Showcase Showdown round.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'you're so stupid' for risking his relationship over a top answer
NEWS
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'you're so stupid' for risking his relationship over a top answer
The host Steve Harvey told the player that he should have just taken the X.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a BMW — turns out, he's a golf course worker
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a BMW — turns out, he's a golf course worker
The contestant was also good at guessing the prices of items, and that made things too easy.
3 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ judges have a heated battle over a hat business — as one investor tried to steal the deal
NEWS
‘Shark Tank’ judges have a heated battle over a hat business — as one investor tried to steal the deal
O'Leary and Corcoran tried to speak but John was relentless in pushing his offer.
4 days ago
Youngest guest on 'Antiques Roadshow' says 'I'm gonna be rich' after expert revealed value of his item
NEWS
Youngest guest on 'Antiques Roadshow' says 'I'm gonna be rich' after expert revealed value of his item
The boy said that he wanted to be a collector in the future as well to get rich in life.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant goes against her husband and risks it all for a brand new car: "I wanna go..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant goes against her husband and risks it all for a brand new car: "I wanna go..."
The contestant proved that the wife is always right by making every choice count.
4 days ago