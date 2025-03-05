'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop smiling after player answers by saying the 'P-word'

Host Steve Harvey didn't miss a chance to roast the girl on the show till she said the word.

"Family Feud" contestants often catch Steve Harvey by surprise when they suddenly blurt out x-rated answers on air. But a lot of times, the questions are to blame as they are designed to seek controversial answers. One contestant, who described herself as a 'Christian girl,' came across such a question and gave an answer that left Harvey with a wide grin.

Screenshot showing Harvey grinning (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The clip of the funny incident was shared by the show's team on social media. In the clip, Harvey called two contestants to the podium to face off and win a chance for their teams to play the survey question, "Name something you like soft but firm." The contestant named Shiela was the first to hit the buzzer, but she seemed quite hesitant to share the answer that was on her mind. Eventually, she mustered up the courage to say "The P-word." Harvey knew what was to follow as he leaned in toward the player with a coy smile, urging her to elaborate.

Screenshots showing the contestant and Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Shiela's face turned red as she laughed out loud to buy her some time. "I'm a little Christian girl," the player explained, not wanting to say the NSFW word out loud. However, Harvey wasn't taking that for an answer, as he kept smiling at the player. Sheila finally gathered the strength to say, "Would it be a penis?"

Screenshots showing the player saying the NSFW answer and Harvey's response to it (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

At this point, Harvey's smile turned into a full-fledged grin as he successfully got an answer from the contestant. Adding to the fun, the answer showed up on the board as "Guy's 'Shlong.'"

While the audience in the studio laughed out loud, viewers at home also enjoyed the sly move from the long-time host "Steve’s eyeballing her is hysterical," @taintedlove202 commented on the YouTube clip. "I laughed so hard, I was coughing up a storm. Steve's eyeballing her made my day," @KimMariNJ added. Meanwhile, some viewers came out in defense of the player, saying that the question demanded an NSFW answer. "Come on Uncle Steve we all know what she meant give her a pass," @Storm-breaker1022 wrote.

This wasn't the first time that an NSFW question made a woman uncomfortable on Family Feud. Previously, a married contestant named Jenni fell for a survey question that elicited a risque answer. In the viral clip, Harvey asked the survey question, "Name a place you are where you hold on." Since Jenni's family members came up with the most obvious, clean, and correct answers like rollercoaster, speedboat, and airplane, Jenni was left with very few safe options to choose from for the win. Hence, she chose to go for a cheeky guess, saying, "Oh gosh, The bedroom?"

The response was funny as she had her husband, Lance, standing right beside her. While the two went in for a double high-five, Harvey complimented the player, saying, "Big Lance in the bedroom!" as he turned to face the board. Unlike Sheila, Jenni's risky and raunchy answer did not show up on the survey board. Luckily, the team was still in the game as the turn went to Lance, who had one last shot.