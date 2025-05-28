ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Kellie Pickler almost lost her balance on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all

She continued to be hyperactive throughout the game even with her answers.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Kellie Pickler and Steve Harvey's reaction to the incident (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Kellie Pickler and Steve Harvey's reaction to the incident (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

As "Family Feud" host, Steve Harvey usually roasts contestants over stupid answers and even slaps them on the back at times. But on rare occasions, he gets nervous or is simply scared because of the antics that some players pull off. American singer and actress Kellie Pickler became one of the few people to put Harvey in a position where he was begging the lord for mercy. All Pickler had to do was hit the table hard instead of the buzzer.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the special episode, Pickler went up against the team led by Lance Bass. Playing alongside her husband, Kyle Jacobs, sister, Courtney Pickler Howard, brother-in-law, Bradley Howard, and cast member of "I Love Kellie Pickler," Caroline Hobby, she got the chance to lead the team in the first face-off.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game with the two contestants (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game with the two contestants (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

To start things off, Harvey called the two team leads to the podium to face off on the first question. Pickler was visibly excited, hopping and giggling her way to the podium. Bass matched her energy as the two met in the center, along with Harvey. Finally, Harvey asked the survey question, "We asked 100 women, 'Name something specific that only your man is allowed to do to your behind."

The two excited contestants nearly hit the buzzer simultaneously, but Pickler missed the button. She lost balance and frantically tried to cling to the podium. "I missed the button, we need a bigger button," she said while Harvey was visibly shaken. He made his way back to the podium, but Pickler was still hyperactive. 

Screenshot showing Pickler missing the button (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Pickler missing the button (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Pickler then looked back at her team to explain what happened as Harvey returned. "You scared the death out of me! I thought you were falling!" Harvey yelled as Pickler got back her composure. The host then tried to move on with the game and pointed to Bass for his answer. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Pickler (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Pickler (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After controlling his laughter, Bass answered the question with "Give it a little pinch." The answer showed up on the board, but at the very last spot. Harvey then circled back to Pickler, who came up with the answer "Spank it." The host carried on the fun by mocking Pickler's way of saying the word. "She said it with two syllables, Spa-ink," he joked. Luckily for Pickler, the answer showed up on the board at the top spot, earning her team a chance to play for points.  

 

Her team eventually won the round and proceeded to the fast money round, where they got the opportunity to win $20,000 for charity. Conveniently, the team chose their leader, Pickler, to participate in the bonus round. Harvey was also excited as Pickler needed to get only 63 points to win.

 

Pickler came up with several funny answers that cracked up Harvey. In the end, the excitement dimmed as the first three answers of the star earned only 14 points. Fortunately, her fourth answer won 51 points, which pushed the total beyond 200, handing the team the win.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestant goes down on one knee to win over investors — walks away with $600,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant goes down on one knee to win over investors — walks away with $600,000 deal
Lubetzky was the first to drop out but then came back as he was impressed by the entrepreneur.
5 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she has 'trouble breathing' after expert revealed the value of her artwork
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she has 'trouble breathing' after expert revealed the value of her artwork
The appraiser took the guest's breath away as she was expecting to get much less for it.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve easy bonus round puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve easy bonus round puzzle
The show got close to hitting the record of the longest Bonus Round losing streak.
7 hours ago
Kellie Pickler almost lost her balance on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
NEWS
Kellie Pickler almost lost her balance on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
She continued to be hyperactive throughout the game even with her answers.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get four offers worth $1 million each and they knew exactly whom to pick
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants get four offers worth $1 million each and they knew exactly whom to pick
With four offers on the table, the founders of Bucket Golf smartly got a deal that they wanted.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about host Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about host Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
Fans took to Reddit to discuss if the show has gotten a little too social for its style.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $70,000 for a Hot Wheels toy and the deal still fell apart
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $70,000 for a Hot Wheels toy and the deal still fell apart
When the Holy Grail toy came up to Harrison's table, he wasn't willing to let it go.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder whose pitch was about an edible paint
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder whose pitch was about an edible paint
The founder of 'Noshi Food Paint' was down to the last shark for a deal.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player surprises everyone by doing a cartwheel on stage after winning $25,000
NEWS
'Price is Right' player surprises everyone by doing a cartwheel on stage after winning $25,000
Ashia who won $25,000 executed an epic celebration after her win in the "To The Penny" game.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $30,000 for a coin and it still wasn't enough for the seller
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $30,000 for a coin and it still wasn't enough for the seller
Harrison was offering more than he usually does but the seller was also adamant.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a whopping 6-figure appraisal for his childhood birthday gift
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a whopping 6-figure appraisal for his childhood birthday gift
It turned out that the gift came from one of the greatest American sculptors in history.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets an astounding appraisal for his $400 box of toy soldiers
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets an astounding appraisal for his $400 box of toy soldiers
The guest who got the collection at an auction was shocked to find out its true value.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts tearing up after expert revealed the value of her storage cabinet
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts tearing up after expert revealed the value of her storage cabinet
The guest who paid $15 for the storage cabinet was pleasantly surprised in the end.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get the judges to wear wigs before making them fight for a deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants get the judges to wear wigs before making them fight for a deal
The men of Shark Tank looked as dashing as ever in their red wigs from 'How to be a Redhead'.
4 days ago
WWE legend Mick Foley showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to authenticate his own mask and t-shirt
NEWS
WWE legend Mick Foley showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to authenticate his own mask and t-shirt
It was a dream come true for many in the Pawn Shop to see the great WWE wrestler.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey so much that he can't even make eye contact
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey so much that he can't even make eye contact
This was a rare occasion on which contestants made Harvey nervous on his show.
4 days ago
Ryan Seacrest falling repeatedly during 'Wheel of Fortune' left the viewers quite concerned
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest falling repeatedly during 'Wheel of Fortune' left the viewers quite concerned
Fans are now getting concerned as the "accident-prone" host can't seem to find his balance.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to mom and daughter duo who pitched their fitness board
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to mom and daughter duo who pitched their fitness board
Greiner put her foot down to get a deal with "Simply Fit Board" and it all worked out in the end.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant catches Steve Harvey off guard with her unexpected 'lips' answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant catches Steve Harvey off guard with her unexpected 'lips' answer
Turns out Steve Harvey is quite sensitive about some of his facial features.
5 days ago
Costco shopper reveals three Kirkland products you should avoid and he has a good reasons for it
COSTCO
Costco shopper reveals three Kirkland products you should avoid and he has a good reasons for it
The TikTok creator exposed the political links of suppliers and manufacturers of these products.
6 days ago