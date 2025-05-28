Kellie Pickler almost lost her balance on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all

She continued to be hyperactive throughout the game even with her answers.

As "Family Feud" host, Steve Harvey usually roasts contestants over stupid answers and even slaps them on the back at times. But on rare occasions, he gets nervous or is simply scared because of the antics that some players pull off. American singer and actress Kellie Pickler became one of the few people to put Harvey in a position where he was begging the lord for mercy. All Pickler had to do was hit the table hard instead of the buzzer.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the special episode, Pickler went up against the team led by Lance Bass. Playing alongside her husband, Kyle Jacobs, sister, Courtney Pickler Howard, brother-in-law, Bradley Howard, and cast member of "I Love Kellie Pickler," Caroline Hobby, she got the chance to lead the team in the first face-off.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game with the two contestants (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

To start things off, Harvey called the two team leads to the podium to face off on the first question. Pickler was visibly excited, hopping and giggling her way to the podium. Bass matched her energy as the two met in the center, along with Harvey. Finally, Harvey asked the survey question, "We asked 100 women, 'Name something specific that only your man is allowed to do to your behind."

The two excited contestants nearly hit the buzzer simultaneously, but Pickler missed the button. She lost balance and frantically tried to cling to the podium. "I missed the button, we need a bigger button," she said while Harvey was visibly shaken. He made his way back to the podium, but Pickler was still hyperactive.

Screenshot showing Pickler missing the button (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Pickler then looked back at her team to explain what happened as Harvey returned. "You scared the death out of me! I thought you were falling!" Harvey yelled as Pickler got back her composure. The host then tried to move on with the game and pointed to Bass for his answer.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Pickler (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After controlling his laughter, Bass answered the question with "Give it a little pinch." The answer showed up on the board, but at the very last spot. Harvey then circled back to Pickler, who came up with the answer "Spank it." The host carried on the fun by mocking Pickler's way of saying the word. "She said it with two syllables, Spa-ink," he joked. Luckily for Pickler, the answer showed up on the board at the top spot, earning her team a chance to play for points.

Her team eventually won the round and proceeded to the fast money round, where they got the opportunity to win $20,000 for charity. Conveniently, the team chose their leader, Pickler, to participate in the bonus round. Harvey was also excited as Pickler needed to get only 63 points to win.

Pickler came up with several funny answers that cracked up Harvey. In the end, the excitement dimmed as the first three answers of the star earned only 14 points. Fortunately, her fourth answer won 51 points, which pushed the total beyond 200, handing the team the win.