ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' fans feel bad for contestant who lost $40,000 because of a tricky puzzle

The viewers were sympathetic to the player, Vandana Patel, after her heartbreaking loss.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant, Vandana attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant, Vandana attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans don't spare any contestant who fumbles a chance to win big despite facing an easy puzzle. But at the same time, they have sympathy to offer for those who genuinely gave it their best shot. One player named Vandana Patel, got support from fans when she failed after trying her best to crack the Bonus Round puzzle. The contestant who fought her way to the final round was stumped by a tricky puzzle, and an unfortunate choice of letters cost her $40,000. The host, Ryan Seacrest, and the viewers at home had nothing but words of consolation for her in the end. 

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Patel was off to a rocky start as her competitor, Nadeaua, took the early lead by solving the first few puzzles in the Toss Up round. However, in the Express Round, Patel made a strong comeback to win $10,500 and win a trip to the Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Keys worth $8,350, according to Andy Nguyen's blog. She kept fighting through the next few rounds and emerged as the big winner of the night with a total of $20,600 in cash.

Screenshot showing Patel at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Patel at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

After advancing to the Bonus Round, Patel chose the category, "What are you wearing?" for her final puzzle. Alongside Seacrest at the wheel, she brought her mother, daughter, and husband to the stage for support. After picking out his Golden Envelope, she was faced with a short two-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," on the board, Patel went on to choose "D, M, H, and A" as her additional letters. However, the letter picks did not give her many clues as the puzzle read, "_ H _ T E  _ L _ _ E S." 

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

As Seacrest started the ten-second timer, it seemed like Patel was onto something. "White. White plate. White, it's white. Oh, white," she said as she tried to solve the puzzle. However, she couldn't get the other word in time and lost the round. Co-host, Vanna White, then uncovered the answer, "White Gloves." "You were right on it. You were so close," Seacrest said before revealing that she had lost out on winning an additional $40,000.

"You were so much fun," Seacrest said to the player in the end, as Patel shrugged off the loss. Even viewers at home were sympathetic to the player's heartbreaking loss. "Hey! She tried. It's not surprising if everyone won at the bonus round," wrote one fan, @jeremyy9188, in the comments of the show's YouTube clip.

Screenshot of a comment consoling the player (Image source: YouTube/@ChiSportsNut18)
Screenshot of a comment consoling the player (Image source: YouTube/@ChiSportsNut18)

"Don't worry, Vandana, I was stumped too. I got the first word, but not the second. That's alright, you're a winner regardless. $20K is nothing to sneeze at. Great job!" added @Garrison_the_Barbarian. 

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' fans are unhappy with the kind of prizes being offered to bonus round winners

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant reveals how she 'blacked out' and lost $40,000 in the bonus round

'Wheel of Fortune' player's mom left in tears after daughter wins $72,000 as her birthday present

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 but his father's laughter took everyone by surprise
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 but his father's laughter took everyone by surprise
The player wasn't too upset about the final result of his bonus round.
4 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy recording of JFK's angry conversation with seller himself
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy recording of JFK's angry conversation with seller himself
The guest wanted $100,000 but was not able to get an offer, through no fault of his own.
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant who teaches young girls to make robots gets a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant who teaches young girls to make robots gets a life-changing deal
The company basically produces dolls that require some knowledge of coding to operate.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans feel bad for contestant who lost $40,000 because of a tricky puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans feel bad for contestant who lost $40,000 because of a tricky puzzle
The viewers were sympathetic to the player, Vandana Patel, after her heartbreaking loss.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks Army veteran for taking too long to come to the podium
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks Army veteran for taking too long to come to the podium
The host proceeded to ask a hilarious question, which made the whole round immensely entertaining.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lost it after hearing answer about tattoo in wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lost it after hearing answer about tattoo in wild TV moment
The round was filled with hilarious answers that cracked the host up often.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant picks letters most players won't — ends up winning a Mazda car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant picks letters most players won't — ends up winning a Mazda car
The contestant was super excited to have made it to the Bonus Round and he won big.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wants million dollars for fire-spitting robot — Corey Harrison had other plans
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest wants million dollars for fire-spitting robot — Corey Harrison had other plans
Corey Harrison was interested for a bit but that price immediately made him say no.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wears a wedding veil to the show — wins $12,000 before getting married
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wears a wedding veil to the show — wins $12,000 before getting married
Drew Carey tried making a bet with the contestant but she was not having it.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey confused by player's answer about chicken in magician's pants
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey confused by player's answer about chicken in magician's pants
Steve Harvey was left stunned by the answer and had to question the entire family.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestants hide their faces after hearing a grandma’s wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants hide their faces after hearing a grandma’s wild answer
Steve Harey forced the contestants hiding to come out and address the situation.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest says he 'almost fainted' after hearing the value of his vintage handcuffs
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest says he 'almost fainted' after hearing the value of his vintage handcuffs
Rick Harrison were creeped out by the handcuffs but still wanted to buy them.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban praised the 'healthiest tuna available' yet no one invested in it
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban praised the 'healthiest tuna available' yet no one invested in it
Cuban was interested in the tech side of the company but was annoyed when his doubts got no answers.
3 days ago
'Wheel Of Fortune' contestant loses a car because of one word, then lets out a loud groan
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel Of Fortune' contestant loses a car because of one word, then lets out a loud groan
She had already won more than $21,000 and a trip to Portugal before heading to the round.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant for her wild 'make love' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant for her wild 'make love' answer
The contestant even apologized to Steve Harvey after her answer was called out.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant's answer makes host Steve Harvey think about life as an old man
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant's answer makes host Steve Harvey think about life as an old man
The host urged fans not to laugh at the answer, as it might come back to bite them in the future.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy Steven Tyler's harmonica and for a good reason
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy Steven Tyler's harmonica and for a good reason
The seller lacked any solid proof and as a result, nobody on the show wanted to offer him a deal.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after contestant's unusual answer about drunk people
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after contestant's unusual answer about drunk people
The contestant wished that bars gave free alcohol to those already drunk out of their minds.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion uses humor to fire back at troll who claims she won because of 'DEI'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion uses humor to fire back at troll who claims she won because of 'DEI'
It would have been easy for Amy Schneider to respond harshly to the accusations, but she remained cool and collected.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant's answer about neighbor and her husband
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant's answer about neighbor and her husband
The host was left shocked after hearing the answer as he mouthed "wow" a couple of times.
5 days ago