ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' contestants turn up dressed as chickens and land a $100,000 deal from Kevin O'Leary

In the end, the founders of Turbo Trusser couldn't 'chicken out' of a deal with Chef Wonderful.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the co-founders of Turbo Trusser on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the co-founders of Turbo Trusser on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" come prepared to deal with ruthless scrutiny and sharp criticism from the sharks, and some even go to bizarre lengths as part of the pitch. This includes dressing up as chickens, which the founders of "Turbo Trusser," Kirk Hyust and Brian Halasinski, pulled off. To present their revolutionary tool that helps people cook juicy chicken and turkey, the entrepreneurs became mascots for their own brand. In the end, they managed to get none other than Kevin O'Leary a.k.a 'Chef Wonderful' for a $100,000 deal.

Screenshot showing the co-founders of Turbo Trusser making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the co-founders of Turbo Trusser making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Hyust and Halasinski were seeking $100,000 for 10% of their company, and Halasinski asked the judges if they had ever cooked a dry chicken or turkey. When the sharks said yes, they introduced the "Turbo Trusser," a tool that allows even cooking of birds to keep them juicy. Hyust then demonstrated how the tool worked with some hiccups in the middle. He showed how easy it was to truss the bird with the tool and how it kept the wings and the legs close to the body.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur demonstrating the product (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneur demonstrating the product (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

They shared that the product is made in the U.S. before asking the sharks if they were ready to take a bite out of the poultry industry and make a “cluckload of money.” While the Sharks tried the freshly cooked samples, the duo called up O'Leary to try the product. "I am Chef Wonderful, you know," O'Leary said as he made his way to the table.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary cooking alongside one of the founders of Turbo Trussers (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary cooking alongside one of the founders of Turbo Trussers (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

After the demo, the Sharks got down to business with Barbara Corcoran asking if the chicken was juicy because of the tool or the way it was cooked. Halasinski explained that it was the tool, as it allowed even cooking without letting the juices leak. The Sharks then asked for the numbers, and the co-founders revealed that most of their sales came from their website and Amazon, with additional revenue from distributors. Each tool costs $3.07 to manufacture and is sold for $14.99, indicating an over 80% margin. They shared that in just nine months, they made more than $90,000 in gross revenue, and all their distributors and Amazon sellers had placed multiple reorders.

With everything laid out, Robert Herjavec made the first move to pull out. Lori Greiner followed Herjavec's footsteps, saying she doesn't like to "touch a chicken," so it wasn't for her.

Screenshot showing Greiner bailing out of a deal (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Greiner bailing out of a deal (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Halasinski insisted that the market was strong for the product as Americans consume 87 million turkeys between Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. However, Corcoran didn't find the business big enough, and Mark Cuban didn't find the product scalable, so they also went out. Luckily for the entrepreneurs, O'Leary still seemed to be interested.

But, O'Leary stressed that it would be too much work for him to take the Turbo Trusser "under his wing" and that he was an "expensive chef." O'Leary then offered $100,000 but for a whopping 33% on top of a $1 royalty in perpetuity. The two entrepreneurs tried to counter several times, but they gave up and accepted the deal as it was.

 

According to a 2023 update shared by Looper, the deal was finalized, and within a year of their appearance on the show, the company did $290,000 in sales. Their website is still up, and the business is going strong.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for his blunder as player loses $40,000 in bonus round
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for his blunder as player loses $40,000 in bonus round
Fans took to Reddit to blast both the Bonus Round puzzle and Seacrest's mistake.
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants turn up dressed as chickens and land a $100,000 deal from Kevin O'Leary
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants turn up dressed as chickens and land a $100,000 deal from Kevin O'Leary
In the end, the founders of Turbo Trusser couldn't 'chicken out' of a deal with Chef Wonderful.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to contestants who pitched their edible birthday candles
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to contestants who pitched their edible birthday candles
The entrepreneurs impressed all sharks with their chocolate flavored birthday treats.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of her husband's trading cards
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of her husband's trading cards
The pristine collection of 'Magic Trading Cards' blew away the expert too.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey laughs hysterically after hearing player's answer about Superman
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey laughs hysterically after hearing player's answer about Superman
The player's team members and Harvey kept laughing uncontrollably.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets a life-changing valuation for baseball his wife almost sold for $200
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets a life-changing valuation for baseball his wife almost sold for $200
The autographed 1919 Cincinnati Reds Championship baseball turned out be a great investment.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants make the judges go bananas with their pitch — then got a life-changing deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants make the judges go bananas with their pitch — then got a life-changing deal
The two cunning Sharks worked out a creative deal for the innovative product.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you've taken my breath away' after hearing the value of her vase
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you've taken my breath away' after hearing the value of her vase
The guest was surprised that the person gifted her such a precious item.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants creep out the judges with bugs on set — still end up with a $500,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants creep out the judges with bugs on set — still end up with a $500,000 deal
The founders of "Slick Barrier" chose to put the Sharks in harms way to demonstrate their product.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive valuation for her 'snake lamp' that she didn't even want
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive valuation for her 'snake lamp' that she didn't even want
The item that was rejected by the guest's family turned out to be worth tens of thousands of dollars.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey thinks this contestant pulled off most perfect win ever on the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey thinks this contestant pulled off most perfect win ever on the show
Even host Drew Carey noted such a win hadn't happened since he took over the show in 2007.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'baby I knew' after expert revealed the value of his 1972 Marvel comics
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'baby I knew' after expert revealed the value of his 1972 Marvel comics
The guest who paid $7,000 for the collection was delighted to get a hefty return.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' fans stunned by Airforce veteran picking all the right cards to win brand new car
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans stunned by Airforce veteran picking all the right cards to win brand new car
The 30-year retired veteran literally "aced" the card game to win a brand new Kia car.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you grandma' after hearing the value of her bat necklace
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you grandma' after hearing the value of her bat necklace
The guest was beyond delighted to find out that her grandmother's gift was worth thousands.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after hearing the value of her husband's memento
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after hearing the value of her husband's memento
The item was a sculpture made by Noah Purifoy Watts using nothing but debris.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to believe that her mom's 1931 portrait was worth a fortune
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to believe that her mom's 1931 portrait was worth a fortune
The guest was flabbergasted to learn the value of her family's most prized possession.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'chokes up' after expert revealed the value of her unique 1965 sculpture
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'chokes up' after expert revealed the value of her unique 1965 sculpture
The guest who inherited Harry Bertoia sculpture was beyond delighted to find out its true value.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison decides to spend a whopping $40,000 on iconic singer's jacket
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison decides to spend a whopping $40,000 on iconic singer's jacket
It wasn't just a coat but a 'grand piece of history' that ended up on Harrison's table.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for a painting 'rescued from the trash'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for a painting 'rescued from the trash'
The painting rescued by the guest's father later turned out to be worth five figures.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of his yard sale items
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of his yard sale items
The guest who collected the items over 40 years was delighted by the nearly six-figure appraisal.
7 days ago