ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' contestants creep out the judges with bugs on set — still end up with a $500,000 deal

The founders of "Slick Barrier" chose to put the Sharks in harms way to demonstrate their product.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Lori Greiner's reaction to seeing cockroaches on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Lori Greiner's reaction to seeing cockroaches on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

There are a number of ways to attract investors towards one's ventures and product on "Shark Tank," but bringing bugs to the studio isn't one of them. The founders of "Slick Barrier", Aaron and Tony Gonzales, made a bold move when they did so at the risk of leaving the sharks repulsed. To demonstrate the efficacy of their innovative clear coating that kept pests out of homes without the use of pesticides, the duo brought cockroaches and scorpions to the show. They even made Kevin O'Leary test out the product before striking a $500,000 deal with Lori Greiner.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Aaron and Tony entered the 'Tank' seeking $500,000 for 10% of their company. During their pitch, Aaron explained that he came up with the idea for Slick Barrier when he moved into his dream home and found it to be crawling with scorpions. He then noticed that the dangerous bugs couldn't climb smooth surfaces, and thus, with Tony, he created a clear coat that smoothened surfaces and entry points for bugs into homes. Thus, with the Slick Barrier, homeowners can stop the pests from climbing into homes without using pesticides.

Screenshot showing scorpions on Shark Tank (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing scorpions on Shark Tank (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

To demonstrate the product, the two brought out a container filled with cockroaches and two bricks coated with Slick Barrier. They invited Mr. Wonderful to come stand on the bricks and check if the pests made it to him. "Even though he has a special relationship with him, they're not getting up," Tony remarked. O'Leary also noted that he was impressed by how the bugs were unable to climb up the bricks. To further prove how effective their product was, the duo explained that Texas A&M and Mexico State University held independent studies of their product, and both studies found the product to be 100% effective.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary standing in a box of cockroaches (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary standing in a box of cockroaches (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

While the product was impressive, the Sharks had to press the entrepreneurs hard to find out the numbers. Aaron and Tony shared that apart from selling the coating, the company also offered an installation service in a few states for $1,400. With this, the pair revealed that they grossed $180,000 in sales in 2020, while generating roughly $650,000 in revenue during 2021. In 2022, they told the sharks that they were making roughly $50,000 per month.

While the numbers were satisfactory, the Sharks did not find much confidence in the company's business model. One after the other, all judges except Lori Greiner dropped out. The 'Queen of QVC' decided to make a long shot with the company, offering $500,000 for 15% equity but with a contingency. "I'm going to give it to you a hundred thousand up front, and the rest is a loan," Greiner added. After a brief discussion, the two entrepreneurs accepted the deal.

 

According to a report in Home Digest, Slick Barrier witnessed great success shortly after the episode aired. In just the first week following the airing, the company did $100,000 in sales. The company remains a Shark Tank success as it appears to be still in business, selling online to both professional pest control companies and homeowners.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants creep out the judges with bugs on set — still end up with a $500,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants creep out the judges with bugs on set — still end up with a $500,000 deal
The founders of "Slick Barrier" chose to put the Sharks in harms way to demonstrate their product.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive valuation for her 'snake lamp' that she didn't even want
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive valuation for her 'snake lamp' that she didn't even want
The item that was rejected by the guest's family turned out to be worth tens of thousands of dollars.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey thinks this contestant pulled off most perfect win ever on the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey thinks this contestant pulled off most perfect win ever on the show
Even host Drew Carey noted such a win hadn't happened since he took over the show in 2007.
10 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'baby I knew' after expert revealed the value of his 1972 Marvel comics
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'baby I knew' after expert revealed the value of his 1972 Marvel comics
The guest who paid $7,000 for the collection was delighted to get a hefty return.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans stunned by Airforce veteran picking all the right cards to win brand new car
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans stunned by Airforce veteran picking all the right cards to win brand new car
The 30-year retired veteran literally "aced" the card game to win a brand new Kia car.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you grandma' after hearing the value of her bat necklace
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you grandma' after hearing the value of her bat necklace
The guest was beyond delighted to find out that her grandmother's gift was worth thousands.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after hearing the value of her husband's memento
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after hearing the value of her husband's memento
The item was a sculpture made by Noah Purifoy Watts using nothing but debris.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to believe that her mom's 1931 portrait was worth a fortune
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to believe that her mom's 1931 portrait was worth a fortune
The guest was flabbergasted to learn the value of her family's most prized possession.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'chokes up' after expert revealed the value of her unique 1965 sculpture
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'chokes up' after expert revealed the value of her unique 1965 sculpture
The guest who inherited Harry Bertoia sculpture was beyond delighted to find out its true value.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison decides to spend a whopping $40,000 on iconic singer's jacket
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison decides to spend a whopping $40,000 on iconic singer's jacket
It wasn't just a coat but a 'grand piece of history' that ended up on Harrison's table.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for a painting 'rescued from the trash'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for a painting 'rescued from the trash'
The painting rescued by the guest's father later turned out to be worth five figures.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of his yard sale items
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of his yard sale items
The guest who collected the items over 40 years was delighted by the nearly six-figure appraisal.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest hugs expert after finding out the real value of her Elvis Presley cutout
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest hugs expert after finding out the real value of her Elvis Presley cutout
The guest broke down in tears after finding out that her favorite memorabilia was a rare artifact.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert makes NFL icon's daughters emotional after revealing value of his items
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert makes NFL icon's daughters emotional after revealing value of his items
The guests were astonished to find out how valuable their father's memorabilia was.
5 days ago
Rock icon Billy Gibbons once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and bought back one of his rare suits
NEWS
Rock icon Billy Gibbons once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and bought back one of his rare suits
Gibbons was shocked to see the suit that he had lost on an airplane decades ago.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans give verdict on Ryan Seacrest's first season and it's just what we expected
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans give verdict on Ryan Seacrest's first season and it's just what we expected
Many who didn't like Seacrest at first seemed to have come around through the season.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh, you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her old book
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh, you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her old book
The guest couldn't believe her ears when she heard that her old gift from a friend was worth $10,000.
7 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants brought a 'bear' to the set and walked away with a life-changing deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants brought a 'bear' to the set and walked away with a life-changing deal
The presentation from the founders of "Bear Minimum" managed to move multiple Sharks.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to sell her family heirloom even if it was 'worth a million'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to sell her family heirloom even if it was 'worth a million'
While the expert on the BBC show did his duty of sharing an appraisal, the guest did not budge.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a brand new Ford SUV after solving a near impossible puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a brand new Ford SUV after solving a near impossible puzzle
Fans couldn't believe how quickly the contestant solved the Bonus Round puzzle.
Jun 12, 2025