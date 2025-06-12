ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' contestant gets a $300,000 deal for his impressive pitch about saving houseplants

The entrepreneur was called a clever negotiator by all sharks although most of them dropped out.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing a snap from Aabesh De's pitch for Flora and him hugging Lori Greiner (Cover image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing a snap from Aabesh De's pitch for Flora and him hugging Lori Greiner (Cover image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Products pitched on "Shark Tank" are often appealing because of their relevance in everyday life, and some can be lifesavers. The founder of 'Flora,' Aabesh De, came to the show with a product that saved houseplants. Pitching his plant health monitor, the entrepreneur convinced the Sharks that it was time to stop the mass "herbicide" and help people take care of their plants. Most sharks weren't sold on his product, but De managed to get a good deal with Lori Greiner, who believed in the idea.

Screenshot showing the founder of Flora making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the founder of Flora making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

De, a former Microsoft employee who quit his job to save plants, entered the Tank seeking $300,000 for 10% equity in Flora. De shared the story of how he was given the responsibility of looking after his beloved rosebush plant, but he killed it in all but eight days. Thus, to make up for his lack of a green thumb, the entrepreneur came up with the idea of a device that helps take care of plants.

Pitching the patented Flora “pod”, De explained that the device measures moisture, humidity, light, and temperature for different kinds of plants. When paired with the company's app, De explained that the device gave data insights on houseplants and allowed users to ID over 10,000 varieties of plants. Furthermore, the app also tells people the moisture, light, and humidity levels to help people manage watering schedules or set alerts. He added that the app was free, but it had a $60 per year “plus” version as well because the free version allowed users to ID only one plant per day unless they watched an ad.

Screenshot showing De demonstrating the device (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing De demonstrating the device (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

After his pitch, the Sharks threw a slurry of questions in the entrepreneur's way. Kevin O'Leary made the first move, asking how much the device cost De to make. The entrepreneur shared that a single device costs $28 to make, and it sells for $64. "I can buy 10 plants for that!" O'Leary exclaimed, dismissing the need for the device. De countered by explaining that a single device could be used for multiple plants and save people more money. Plus, the device took all “the guesswork out of plant care" by giving users 24/7 plant diagnosis support, and the premium version gave access to “expert plant doctors” as well.

Screenshot showing O'Leary talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing O'Leary talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Robert Herjavec also told De that he wasn't the right Shark for this, as he couldn't even recall if he had one plant at his home. Barbara Corcoran said she loves plants, but she had a problem with the company's business model. “I would never go for a subscription model after buying [the soil meter]. That’s a problem, so I’m sorry, I’m out," she said. 

Screenshot showingHerjavec trying to remember if he has plants at home (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showingHerjavec trying to remember if he has plants at home (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

With this, De was left with Greiner who luckily seemed interested. "I think you're a little bit stuck. I mean you've done a lot of raises, you've taken in a lot of money you've come in not unreasonable ask at all but I just think for me to be involved, it wouldn't be fair the percentage," she said. Greiner said she would invest $300,000 but for a whopping 30% equity. De countered with an offer of $300,000 for 15% equity but with 5% in advisory shares.  He also offered a royalty component to the deal.

 

With multiple judges calling De a clever negotiator, Greiner asked for a $2 royalty per unit along with the same offer, which De accepted. “I think you’re smart as hell, and I like to invest in people who are smart as hell,” Greiner told the entrepreneur in the end.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a brand new Ford SUV after solving a near impossible puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a brand new Ford SUV after solving a near impossible puzzle
Fans couldn't believe how quickly the contestant solved the Bonus Round puzzle.
2 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a $300,000 deal for his impressive pitch about saving houseplants
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a $300,000 deal for his impressive pitch about saving houseplants
The entrepreneur was called a clever negotiator by all sharks although most of them dropped out.
3 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I wasn't expecting that' after hearing value of her Grandpa's drawings
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I wasn't expecting that' after hearing value of her Grandpa's drawings
The guest was in tears after learning that her family's prized possession was worth over $100,000.
5 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refused to sell his 'estate sale junk' after expert told him about its value
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refused to sell his 'estate sale junk' after expert told him about its value
The guest got incredibly lucky to find a Benny Andrews painting while looking at junk.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of British royalty items
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of British royalty items
The guest was shocked to learn that someone would pay $20,000 for Queen Victoria's undergarments.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $45,000 for a guitar — but it still wasn't enough
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $45,000 for a guitar — but it still wasn't enough
The guest's family heirloom turned out to be exactly as valuable as he thought.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest falls on expert after he revealed her artifact was fake: 'You're joking...'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest falls on expert after he revealed her artifact was fake: 'You're joking...'
The guest who assumed it was an ancient Chinese artifact said it felt like 'a stab to the heart'
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges work out with a firehose, ends up winning $250,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges work out with a firehose, ends up winning $250,000 deal
While all the sharks burned calories, most were unwilling to burn their money.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison shows off a wooden telephone more expensive than an iPhone
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison shows off a wooden telephone more expensive than an iPhone
In an interview with CNET's Patrick Colin, Harrison showed off his vintage tech items.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says her late husband 'would be so happy' after hearing value of his 1875 cup
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says her late husband 'would be so happy' after hearing value of his 1875 cup
The item, which didn't seem too useful as a cup, turned out to be a significant piece of history.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shoutout to his kids and nearly runs out of time to answer
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shoutout to his kids and nearly runs out of time to answer
The player had everyone on the edge of their seats as time was running out.
3 days ago
Costco shopper warns after noticing what was inside the box of crackers: 'Had one eaten...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper warns after noticing what was inside the box of crackers: 'Had one eaten...'
The member complained that the store had half-eaten boxes of food on the shelves for customers.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing the real value of her $12 basketball cards
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing the real value of her $12 basketball cards
The owner of Michael Jordan's three rookie cards from 1986 to 1987, who got them for $12, was hoping to get $1,000 for the set.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice trembles after hearing the value of her grandma's 125-year-old ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice trembles after hearing the value of her grandma's 125-year-old ring
The ring with a rare Kashmir Sapphire turned out to be worth a lot more than the guest anticipated.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant made Ryan Seacrest reveal his secret fear before losing a car
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant made Ryan Seacrest reveal his secret fear before losing a car
The host once again got candid to open up about one of his greatest fears.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I am too old' after hearing the value of his 20-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I am too old' after hearing the value of his 20-year-old painting
The guest's $1,500 investment went up by nearly 10 times in value.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after hearing the value of her grandma's 'studio trash'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after hearing the value of her grandma's 'studio trash'
The expert appraised all designs based on which celebrity wore them and when.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player takes off his shirt in wild celebration and the model's reaction said it all
NEWS
'Price is Right' player takes off his shirt in wild celebration and the model's reaction said it all
After winning a new home gym, the contestant went all out with his celebration.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys James Bond's credit card after paying a fortune for it
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys James Bond's credit card after paying a fortune for it
When Harrison came across the 'uber cool' Hollywood prop, he knew he had to buy it.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for teasing million-dollar win as player loses out
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for teasing million-dollar win as player loses out
Seacrest kept teasing the player and the fans about finally crowining a million dollar winner.
5 days ago